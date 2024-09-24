'Heartbreaking': Trump supporter sues NY Mets for $2M after she was denied entry over MAGA hat

A woman who said she was prevented from entering Citi Field, where the New York Mets play, is suing the organization for damages.

Aura Moody said in August that she and her friend were both wearing MAGA hats when they were told by a Citi Field staff member they were not allowed inside the stadium with the Trump-supporting hats on.

The staffer also allegedly refused to allow the women to keep their hats in their bags, forcing Moody, 64, to call another friend in order to put the hats back in their vehicle.



Moody is seeking $2 million from the team and Citi Field, stating that the incident violated her free speech rights and caused her "emotional distress."

The woman visited the Mets' field with a group of women from the Queens Village Republican Club, saying, "We are conservative people, we believe in tolerance. If I was wearing a BLM, Biden, Harris hat, they would have let me go through."

"This country is supposed to be the beacon of freedom for all," she told the New York Post.

Moody is also accusing the Mets of "racial discrimination and political retaliation," along with "reputational harm."

Her legal filing states that she "knew she was being racially targeted and politically retaliated against for being a Black woman wearing a MAGA hat, so she requested to speak to a supervisor."



When the story first broke in August, however, Moody did not appear to make any mention of any mistreatment she suffered due to her race, or any other race-based abuse she may have faced.

The Mets organization apologized after the initial incident and said that the employee had misinterpreted the venue's policy on attire.



"A Mets employee was mistaken about our attire policy," the team said in August. "We are reaching out to Aura Moody to apologize and invite her back to the ballpark."

Nancy Elder, a team spokeswoman, recently told the New York Post that the Mets have no comment on the law suit.

Moody said following the events that the country is on the verge of communism, "a system that confiscates private property."

She added that she is a Trump supporter because he is the "people's president" and the "only one who can save the United States" from destruction by the Democrats.

Moody added that she isn't sure when or if she will return to Citi Field:

"It was embarrassing. It was heartbreaking. It was shocking. It was humiliating. So how can I go back? It may take some time."

