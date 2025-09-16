NASCAR drivers go all out in memory of Charlie Kirk: 'This one's for Charlie'

The NASCAR world lit up over the weekend with tributes from drivers to Charlie Kirk at the Bristol Motor Speedway.

NASCAR's Xfinity Series Food City 300 and the Cup Series' Bass Pro Shops Night Race in Bristol, Tennessee, saw a huge outpouring of love for Kirk following his murder earlier in the week. Kirk's life was taken at a university event in Utah on Sept. 10, leaving his wife, Erika, and two children behind.

'I look up to his heroism when it comes to standing for God ...'

Following the national anthem on Saturday, not only was there a flyover, but at the same time, a remembrance of Kirk appeared on the big screen over the racetrack. That was far from being the only tribute to Kirk, though, as at least seven drivers let their support be known.

This included race winner Christopher Bell — driver of the Joe Gibbs Racing No. 20 car — who dedicated his victory to Kirk.

"This week's obviously been a very tough week, and, you know, there's a lot on our mind, and this one’s for Charlie," he said.

Tributes also poured in from from all the current drivers of Richard Childress Racing. Decals dedicated to Kirk were placed on Jesse Love's Xfinity No. 2 car, Austin Hill's Xfinity No. 21, Kyle Busch's Cup No. 8, and Austin Dillon's Cup No. 3.

Dillon was asked about his tribute and did not mince words when speaking about the "tragic incident."

"I look up to his heroism when it comes to standing for God and I love some of his teachings of the Bible," Dillon explained. "His ability to debate without really attacking someone. I thought that it's just a very sad day; all I know it makes me want to get into the Bible more and learn more about Jesus and try and spread the word whenever I can."

RELATED: Radio host makes insane complaint about Charlie Kirk tributes at NFL games — but actual players disagree

Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

With the entire team making tributes to Kirk, owner Richard Childress was not shy about commenting on the event and provided some of the kindest remarks heard from the sports world in reference to Kirk's death.

"Charlie loved this country; he loved God," Childress told Fox News' Laura Ingraham.



Calling the assassination a "senseless, senseless murder," the team owner referred to Kirk as a "friend and a great American patriot."

When Ingraham asked if he ever imagined something like Kirk's death would happen in the United States, Childress remarked, "Some of the crazy stuff that you hear that these people come up with, I can't believe it. ... We've got the greatest country on Earth. If you've ever been to other countries, especially communist countries, you'll understand what you have."

RELATED: Beloved race car driver dies after mid-race catastrophe has officials tearing his car apart

Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Jeremy Clements' Xfinity No. 51 car from Jeremy Clements Racing also put a photo of Kirk on his car with the caption "RIP Charlie Kirk."

Austin Green's Xfinity No. 32 car for Jordan Anderson Racing also paid tribute to Kirk, simply writing his name next to the American flag above the rear driver-side window.

The outpouring of love by the drivers is by far the biggest showing of support for Kirk in any of the major sports to date.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!

