Volleyball player injured by transgender athlete reveals she was booted from sorority for confronting male in female bathroom

A former athlete who advocates against men in women's sports revealed she was kicked out of a sorority because she questioned a man as to why he was in a women's bathroom.

Payton McNabb was just 17 years old when she was hit in the face with a volleyball that was spiked by a male athlete playing on a women's team. She soon spoke out about having suffered a concussion, brain damage, and paralysis on one side of her face.

Now 19, McNabb has proven she was kicked out of her sorority at Western Carolina University for "bullying."

The claim from Delta Zeta stemmed from a 2024 video in which McNabb confronted a male who was in the female bathroom.

"What are you doing?" McNabb asked the male in the video.

"Going to the bathroom," the man in a yellow dress and hat responded.

"Why are you in the girls' bathroom?" she replied.

"I'm a trans girl," he claimed.

"But you're not a girl," McNabb said back.

Persistent, the male then said, "Oh, we're doing one of these?"

"I've never had this before. I don't know what to say. I'm sorry you feel that way," the male added.

As the unknown individual exited the bathroom, McNabb remarked that she pays money — to the school — to feel safe in the bathroom, and she asked the individual if he thought what he was doing was OK.



'Men don't belong in women's bathrooms.'

Riley Gaines, a former NCAA athlete and women's sports activist, posted the video alongside a letter from the sorority.

The letter stated McNabb's membership had been "terminated" on the grounds of "bullying."

Written like a document from a futuristic dystopian government, the sorority also listed "Outcome: Responsible" in reference to McNabb for a second "violation" for "Moral-Prejudicial Conduct."

That alleged violation was described as "conduct which is prejudicial to the Sorority, tending to bring it into disrepute; obstructs the work or discipline of the chapter; or fails to uphold the expectations of conduct expected of Delta Zetas, thereby offending her fellow members."

McNabb shared the video and letter on her X account and said her removal from the sorority was based on her "stating the simple truth."

"Men don't belong in women's bathrooms. Instead of standing by me, they chose to appease a grown man living in a false reality. The organization meant to empower women turned its back on one to protect a lie," McNabb added.

Payton McNabb (C) and Second Lady Usha Vance (R) attend President Donald Trump's address to a joint session of Congress at the Capitol on March 4, 2025, in Washington, DC. Photo by Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images

McNabb attended President Trump's address to a joint session of Congress last week and received praise from the president for her resilience through all of her endeavors.

As reported by Blaze News, McNabb later criticized Democrats who attended the session after many wore pink suits in solidarity with women, despite no Democrats voting in favor of the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act, legislation aimed at keeping men out of women's sports.

"Last night, I thought that the pink suits and everyone matching was real cute," McNabb remarked. "The day before, zero Democrats voted for the protection of women and girls, and then zero Democrats stood and applauded when I was getting recognized for my injury."

