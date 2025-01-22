'E-L-G-S-E-S!' Philadelphia mayor misspells 'Eagles' while leading chant ahead of playoff game

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker made a hilarious error while leading a chant for the Philadelphia Eagles before a playoff game.

During a press conference about preparing for the city's inclement weather, Mayor Parker decided it was necessary to lead a chant in support of the Eagles before their Divisional Round game with the Los Angeles Rams.

"Listen, we gotta do this," the Democrat began.

After declaring travel to the Eagles game on January 19 as "essential," Parker told viewers to join her in a chant.

"Let me hear you all say," she started. "E-L-G-S-E-S, Eagles!" the mayor yelled.

Police officers and city workers behind her didn't appear to catch the gaffe, but subsequent social media videos made sure the error went viral.

"Let's go birds!" Parker added before stepping away from the podium.

Luckily, the mayor didn't jinx the team and the Eagles went on to defeat the Rams 28-22.

'We don't promise perfection.'

Two days later, the mayor commented on her misspelling at an unrelated event.

"We don't promise perfection, I'm so happy that I never have, especially after I couldn't spell Eagles right," she joked, according to NBC News.

Social media reactions were not very forgiving of the mayor at all, however.

A large swath of comments asked if Parker was a diversity hire or a product of diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives.

"DEI strikes again!" a user wrote.

"How do these people get elected?" another man asked.

😂😂😂



How do these people get elected?

— HockeyGuy66 (@MNHockeyGuy66) January 22, 2025

One apparent football fan simply posted a screenshot of a statistic that read, "52% of Philadelphia's adults are functionally illiterate, and 67% are low-literate, reading at a sixth-to-eight-grade level."

"She came closer to spelling Commanders," another viewer joked.

She came closer to spelling Commanders 😂

— Darthdisney (@Darthdisney1977) January 22, 2025

Several strange storylines have emerged from the Eagles' playoff run, particularly surrounding wide receiver A.J. Brown.

After Brown was spotted reading a book on the sidelines, not only was the player accused of being absent-minded in the most important game of the year, the book he was reading went to No. 1 on Amazon's best-sellers list.

The next week, before the same game against the Rams, Brown was spotted arriving at Lincoln Financial Field driving a Honda Accord. Fans were shocked and amused to find him driving a car worth around $24,000, given that he is currently on a $100 million contract with the Eagles.

Philadelphia will play against the Washington Commanders in the NFC Championship on Sunday, with the winner going to the Super Bowl to play either the Buffalo Bills or Kansas City Chiefs.

