'The government of France is f***ing horrendous!' UFC fighter trashes French president as 'globalist' after win in Paris

UFC lightweight Renato Moicano continued his winning streak while continuing to pump out crowd-pleasing political rants.

Moicano fought in the main event at Accor Arena in Paris, defeating French national Benoit Saint Denis by TKO in two rounds. The fight was halted via doctor stoppage after Saint Denis was unable to see out of his right eye due to brutal elbows from Moicano.

After the win, UFC announcer Michael Bisping congratulated Moicano on an "epic performance," but it wasn't long before the fighter started parrying questions in order to talk about politics.

"First of all, French, I came here and I wanted to talk a lot of s**t about France. But, I went to the Louvre ... I went to all the beautiful places in Paris, and I just have one thing to say," Moicano said, with his palm gripping Bisping's hand and mic.



"The people from France don't suck, but the government of France is f***ing horrendous! French revolution 1789 tried to erase God from the map, but guess what? Jesus Christ is alive more today," Moicano exclaimed.

'Globalists ... are trying to push a politically corrupt agenda ... democracy is a fallacy.'

After Bisping asked the Brazilian who he wants to fight next, Moicano completely ignored the question and proceeded with his political message, trashing French President Emmanuel Macron.



"F*** Macron! F*** all globalists!" he said as the crowd cheered. "F*** all these motherf***ing globalists that are trying to push a politically corrupt agenda ... democracy is a fallacy, democracy is not a real government."



A confused translator held in laughter as he relayed the majority of Moicano's message before the fighter eventually called out other UFC stars for a fight.

The 35-year-old has become a source for patriotism every time he gets on the mic following a win. In April, he told Joe Rogan in the Octagon about his love for America and the Constitution.

"I'm a huge advocate of the First Amendment, and of course, I want the $300k bonus, but they [are] not going to give [it to] me because somebody says this is f***ing Disney, you cannot curse ... so I'm not going to do my speech."



The broadcast was on UFC partner ESPN, which is of course owned by Walt Disney Studios.

"I love America. I love the Constitution. I love the First Amendment," Moicano told the Las Vegas crowd. "I want to carry and own f***ing guns. I love private property," he continued.

He went on, "And let me tell you something, if you care about your own f***ing country, Ludwig von Mises and the six lessons of the Austrian economic school, motherf***ers."

Fans can continue to look forward to book suggestions from Moicano in his speeches. During his speech in Paris, he recommended "Democracy: The God That Failed," by Hans-Hermann Hoppe.

