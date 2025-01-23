'This is exactly why Trump is in office': Stephen A. Smith yells at AOC over claims of Trump's 'fascism' and media control

Sports analyst and podcaster Stephen A. Smith accused liberals like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of not addressing the issues of the American public in a high-octane rant against the Democrats.

Smith has let loose on the left-wing party since Donald Trump was elected again, so much so in fact that he has been accused of being disingenuous given that he admittedly didn't vote for the president.

On Tuesday, Smith reacted to videos posted by Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez in which she claimed Americans are "on the eve of an authoritarian administration."

AOC was reacting specifically to Trump's dealings with social media platform TikTok and claimed that the app has agreed to use its "push notification system for all 170 million American users to promote Donald Trump."

"This is what 21st-century fascism is starting to look like," Ocasio-Cortez said.

She added, "If I were a betting person, they probably are making a deal with Donald Trump to not just use these push notifications. They probably would consider algorithmic changes."

The New York representative went on to claim that Republicans model themselves after Hungarian leader Viktor Orban and would like to control media and companies in the United States.

'This is exactly why Trump is in office.'

The Democrat's remarks sent Smith into a spiral, with his response starting in a calm whisper until eventually escalating into full-blown yelling.

"Did you say, control the media? AOC?" Smith began. "Did you talk about controlling the media? Is that what you brought up?"

"So the left has not engaged in bullying tactics, so 'woke' culture didn't exist?"

Smith then paused, raising an inquisitive eyebrow to the camera before he spoke about the rhetoric around transgenderism.

"Where one minute we were called upon to protect the young women in our society and then that got thrown out the window the second a male was transitioning to female and wanted to participate in female sports and then all of a sudden there wasn't any consistency with the stuff that had been spewed beforehand and ultimately enforced!" Smith said, raising his voice.

Now fully yelling, Smith remarked, "So now it's the Republicans we need to be worried about? But not y'all? Y'all would never do such a thing. Oh my goodness. It would never be you. It would never be y'all! That would never happen! Really?!" Smith said.

"This is exactly why Trump is in office. 'Racist, fascist 'and all these other names. That's what you do when you’re on the left!" he added.

The host also claimed Democrats have not been paying attention to what the American people want and cited the party's focus on transgender issues that effect less than "1%" of the population as opposed to black issues that represent "nearly 14%."

Smith then read from newspaper clippings about President Trump's immigration plans and executive orders, which cited a revolution surrounding "common sense."

"Trump didn't win the election. You all lost," Smith concluded.

The podcaster's closing comments were similar to his remarks about H-1B visas at the beginning of 2025.

Without firmly taking a side on the issue, Smith applauded Republicans for allowing the debate within their party, while at the same time noting that Democrats would never allow such discussions.

"You're black, you're white, you're gay, you're lesbian, you're heterosexual, you're transgender. It don't matter. You still have to have one form of thinking if you fell under their umbrella, otherwise you were pushed out."

