Houston Texans player blames racism and Islamophobia for outrage over hit that caused concussion; NFL issues suspension

The NFL released a fiery statement against a Houston Texans player who caused a concussion and then blamed Islamophobia and racism for some of the outrage over the hit.

Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair crashed into Trevor Lawrence as the Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback began to slide after a running play in the second quarter of the game Sunday. Lawrence's head slammed into the ground, and he immediately exhibited what appeared to be an involuntary "fencing posture" indicating a traumatic brain injury.

'Your lack of sportsmanship and respect for the game of football and all those who play, coach, and enjoy watching it, is troubling.'

The injury to Lawrence led to a large brawl between Texans and Jaguars players on the field. Lawrence was diagnosed with a concussion and entered into concussion protocol. The team's coach said the team has not yet determined if the quarterback would return for any games or just sit out the rest of the season if he clears the protocol before season's end.

On Tuesday Jon Runyan, the vice president of policy and rules administration for the NFL, issued a letter condemning Al-Shaair for several violations of player safety rules.

"Video shows you striking the head/neck area of Jaguars' quarterback Trevor Lawrence after he clearly goes down in a feet-first slide," Runyan wrote. "You led with your forearm and helmet and delivered a forceful blow to the head/neck area of your opponent when you had time and space to avoid such contact."

In an attempt to lessen the chances of brain injuries occurring, the NFL forbids players from hitting quarterbacks while they are running if they slide to stop and also forbids unnecessary hits to the head. Some have criticized the new rules as too restrictive and difficult for defenders to observe.

"Your lack of sportsmanship and respect for the game of football and all those who play, coach, and enjoy watching it, is troubling and does not reflect the core values of the NFL," Runyan added.

'You don’t know my heart nor my character which I don’t need to prove to any of you.'

On Monday, Al-Shaair released a statement apologizing to Lawrence and saying he did not intend to harm him.

"I've always played the game as hard as I could. Never with the intent to harm anyone and anybody that knows me knows that. My goal is to hit you as hard as I can then I pray you're still able to get up and play the next play," he wrote.

"I genuinely didn't see [Lawrence] sliding until it was too late," he added. "And it all happens in the blink of an eye. To Trevor i [sic] genuinely apologize to you for what ended up happening."

He also criticized some fans for sending him what he said were racist and Islamophobic insults over the incident.

"To the rest of the people who I’ve been called every single name in the book from reporters with their hands ready for a story to find their villain, to racist and Islamophobic fans and people, you don’t know my heart nor my character which I don’t need to prove to any of you," he added. "God knows my intentions and anyone who has been a teammate or friend of mine knows my heart."

Al-Shaair had used the "My Cause, My Cleats" NFL charity campaign to show his support for Palestinians and to criticize Israel for its military operation in the Gaza Strip.

"All Praise to Allah," he wrote.

Lawrence also issued a brief statement on Sunday.

"Thank you to everyone who has reached out / been praying for me. I’m home and feeling better. Means a lot, thank you all," he wrote.

The Texans will face the Miami Dolphins, the Kansas City Chiefs, and the Baltimore Ravens without Al-Shaair.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!