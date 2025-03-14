Texas Rangers' now-banned vulgar hat becomes immediate collector's item, selling online for $1,000

A Texas Rangers hat that spells a vulgar word in Spanish is garnering big money in the resale market.

Blaze News previously reported the New Era Overlap 59FIFTY hat for the Texas Rangers was pulled from Fanatics, an online outlet, after sports fans noticed a hilarious flaw in the new design.

The hats displayed the word "Texas" on the front as usual, but the new design included the Rangers' alternate "T" logo over the word thus giving the appearance of "Tetas."

Spanish speakers quickly noted that "tetas" translates to "tits" or perhaps any other slang term for a woman's breasts.

After the gaffe, the hats took less than 24 hours to become collector's items, selling online for over $1,000 on eBay.

That $1,000 mark appears to be the going price for the now-defunct Rangers hats, which are seemingly so popular that they have spawned a counterfeit market.

For around $30, consumers can get a knockoff "Tetas" hat and, with more than 60 units sold from one seller, there appears to have been some success in that space.

Given how poorly the new designs have been received, sellers are even scooping up some of the not-yet-banned hats and posting them for resale.

A Houston Astros hats that spells out "Ashos" and Los Angeles Angels hats that say "Anaels" are also being sold secondhand, with the latter also encroaching on the $1,000 mark.



Designers previously made a big mistake with the Oakland Athletics' logo. Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images

In fact, even more of the confusing designs have become available since the "Tetas" debacle has began. Hats that were not previously available have included: Arizona Diamondbacks "AriAna" hats, Pittsburgh Pirates hats that read "PittPurgh," and of course "DeDoit" for the Detroit Tigers.

Whether on purpose or by accident, the new designs are bringing a lot of value to the market and enticing baseball fans to look back into recent history to find other collectibles.

Unfortunately for the Oakland Athletics, who are in the middle of an exodus to Las Vegas, fans were immediately reminded of Oakland/San Francisco dual-sided hats, along with the team's infamous "ASS" hats.

In an attempt to wow fans with a shadow effect on the traditional "A's" logo, designers accidentally spelled out "ASS" in big, bold letters.

