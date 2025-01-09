Tom Brady has already contacted Bill Belichick about returning to the NFL to coach the Raiders

NFL legend Tom Brady has reportedly contacted his former NFL coach Bill Belichick about returning to the big leagues.

Brady and Belichick won six Super Bowls together with the New England Patriots before Brady moved on to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to win another before retiring.

Belichick was recently let go by the Patriots and signed a five-year, $50 million contract to become the head coach of the University of North Carolina.

Brady has since become a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, and, as the NFL's Tom Pelissero reported, he has already reached out to Belichick.

Brady allegedly asked what it would take to make a reunion happen in Las Vegas, Pelissero claimed, citing inside sources.

The Raiders fired head coach Antonio Pierce this week after a 4-13 record in his only season with the team.

Brady apparently believes that the Raiders need a coach of Belichick's caliber to maintain a winning culture and implement a proper football program. The Raiders moved to Las Vegas in 2020.

'They haven't called me and asked, so I don't know.'

Multiple NFL teams have reportedly sent emissaries to Belichick. However, the legendary coach said on "The Pat McAfee Show" that his former team, the Patriots, wasn't one of them.

"I don't have too much of a comment on the Patriots situation," Belichick said about the team firing coach Jerod Mayo this week. "They have their decision-makers ... [but] I don't know from the outside looking in. They haven't called me and asked, so I don't know," he laughed.

Reports recently surfaced that claimed Belichick was pushed out of the Patriots organization after he became worn out from dealing with owners and a growing requirement to hand over control of the team. Belichick also allegedly was "disgusted" by the NFL's politics and became tired of watching owners become indifferent to whether or not he was there.

One source even claimed that Belichick was told he didn't deserve to be "empowered."

Belichick's contract with North Carolina included a $10 million buyout if he leaves before June 1, 2025. If he were to go back to the NFL, the incredibly quick turnaround would happen before he even coached a single game in the NCAA.

Somehow, Belichick managed to keep his contract details with the Patriots private over the years, but analysts have no doubt he could pay the UNC buyout on his own, if he so chose.

