Tom Brady triggers woke viewers with 'ableist slur' when describing Bills QB Josh Allen's play style

Tom Brady caused a stir with fans and media members who took offense to him using the term "spaz" when describing the way Josh Allen used to play.

Brady was in the commentary booth with announcer Kevin Burkhardt during the Buffalo Bills’ 31-10 victory over the Seattle Seahawks Sunday afternoon. It was only about 13 minutes into the game when the former player started to rain praise on Buffalo's star quarterback.

"You really begin to take total ownership of the team as a leader in the workouts, in the offseason," Brady said on Fox.

"How you communicate to everybody and integrate new players becomes a great challenge to a quarterback like Josh [Allen] who has really lit the league on fire since he's been in the league."

Then, Brady remarked on how Allen previously looked spastic or uncontrolled when he first came into the NFL but has greatly progressed since then.

"Sometimes he played like a spaz, like a grade-schooler on a sugar high, but now he's controlled the chaos. He's like a storm coming into town and you don’t want that storm coming into this town."



Brady's seemingly harmless comments, which co-host Burkhardt even chuckled at, were not taken likely by some viewers.

Awful Announcing's Brandon Contes called the statement an example of an "insulting term" that has been "deemed wildly offensive."

The writer added that the comment was an "ableist slur" and "meant as an insult."

The outlet's own readers overwhelmingly disagreed, calling the article "pathetic" while labeling the writer "the word police."



One reader joked that Brady should be put in jail for his use of the term while another reader simply called the writer a "blogging spaz."

Of course, other fans — responding on an X post — suggested muting their television whenever Brady speaks.

"Brady’s awful, mute the TV awful," one viewer wrote.

"Thankful for the mute button," another said.

"Brady is so cringe. He probably spent 45 minutes writing this out," a fan theorized while another simply wrote "F U Tom Brady."

The seven-time Super Bowl champion has made the media rounds since his retirement and has been featured in both the broadcast booth and a weekly roundup show for Fox Sports.

When Brady visited England to support Birmingham City, a soccer team he owns a minority share of, the former quarterback showed he indeed has a little bit of bite to his commentary.

Brady was clearly irritated when a Sky Sports reporter asked Birmingham chairman Tom Wagner about how Brady has been able to help the team. The only problem was Brady was standing right there.

"Why do you ask that like I'm not here?" Brady said, giving the interview an incredibly-awkward turn.



Brady has hinted multiple times in 2024 that he isn't opposed to a comeback in football, however that would now be far more difficult since he is now a part of the Las Vegas Raiders ownership group.

