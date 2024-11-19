Trump support in sports isn't going away — Las Vegas Raiders, USA soccer, and golfers are all supporting the president

More and more athletes are jumping on the presidential bandwagon and supporting Donald Trump with their dance moves.

After Trump won the presidency for the second time, athletes from across the country paid tribute to him with his signature dance as a form of celebration.

Now, nearly three weeks since the election victory, the Trump-themed dances show no sign of slowing down, and the trend is spreading across more sports.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers showed off his moves after a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Although the Raiders fell short with a 34-19 loss, Bowers led all receivers in receptions and yards.

Perhaps unlike before the election, the Raiders' communications team was not shy about showcasing Bowers' dancing touchdown celebration and posted a stand-alone clip of the 21-year-old on social media.

In soccer, the U.S. Men's National Team appropriately represented the new president during a CONCACAF Nations League match against Jamaica. Team USA took home a 4-2 victory, and when star winger Christian Pulisic scored just 13 minutes in, he ran to the corner flag to dance in front the St. Louis crowd.

"Made it look too easy," the team proudly wrote above the video clip on X.

In another angle of the celebration, Juventus player and international star Weston McKennie can be seen joining in on the dance.

Either talented athletes are doing the Trump dance or the dance itself is a good-luck charm, because LPGA golfer Charley Hull found herself in a race for the Annika tournament championship over the weekend. Hull pulled out the Trump dance during the final round and landed herself in a three-way tie for second place on the leaderboard, earning $229,909.

These weren't the only athletes showing off the president's dance moves.

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones made a point of thanking Trump at UFC 309. Trump was in the audience at the Madison Square Garden event.

Jones shared his rendition of the viral dance before handing the president his belt to hold after his victory.

With college football players and even Wayne Gretzky coming out of the woodwork as Trump supporters, enthusiasm for the red, white, and blue is at an all-time in the sports world and shows no signs of stopping.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!