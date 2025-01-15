'It's like getting hit by a truck': Female athletes say transgender college basketball player has obvious physical advantage

A father is speaking out on behalf of his daughter after a male athlete has dominated women's college basketball.

Jae Park is a father of four, and one of his children plays for the Columbia Bible College women’s Bearcats basketball, a team that went viral after taking a beating from a transgender athlete named Harriette Mackenzie. Mackenzie is a 6'2'' male who identifies as a transgender woman and plays for Vancouver Island University's women's team.

Mackenzie, who shockingly transitioned genders in kindergarten, was captured on video during a game bowling over his female competitors at least six times.

Mackenzie has previously taken home national MVP honors, conference player of the year, conference athlete of the year, and has broken multiple women's records in rebounds, free throws, and points in a playoff game, among other records and accolades.

Park spoke out on behalf of his daughter after VIU canceled two games against CBC, citing harassment from players and CBC's coach. Coach Taylor Claggett, a woman, reportedly complained about Mackenzie's inclusion on the female team, which was seen as harassment by VIU.

The father explained that his daughter and her teammates have told him the male athlete's physical advantage is obvious.

"This is not OK and this is very unjust and someone needs to stand up for what's right," Park said. "Basically when girls have to play against biological men it's totally unfair because the physicality of the game is different. I've been told by my daughter, and the sentiment is the same with other players, it's like getting hit by a truck or running into a brick wall."

Park continued, "I don't think it's fair for females and girls to play against biological males, it's just common sense. I don't know why there is this acceptance of one's rights against other's rights. ... I think the girls are being discriminated against."

'It's not about "transphobia," we're not afraid.'

Mackenzie and VIU have claimed that the transgender athlete was abused on the court, citing video shared by Rebel News reporter Drea Humphrey that showed a CBC player throwing Mackenzie to the ground.

Park responded specifically to the footage in question:

"There have been many instances where the girls have been hit ... when you are continually abused with a biological male playing against these females, it comes to a point where enough is enough."

"It's not about 'transphobia,' we're not afraid," the father continued. "I feel the girls are extremely disheartened, they feel betrayed, they feel confused. They feel afraid."

Upon canceling their games against CBC, VIU wrote a statement condemning "intimidation, harassment, and discrimination."

"VIU stands in full support of our student-athletes and affirms the right of all athletes to compete in an environment that prioritizes their safety and well-being," the team said, per Fox News.

Columbia Bible College issued its own statement, saying, "Accusations that CBC, its coaches, players, and fans are a safety threat are simply untrue and misinformed."

Park said his daughter and her teammates fear for their safety when playing against Mackenzie and that the girls feel threatened simply for wanting to have fair competition.

"I don't think that when you're entering into a competition you should fear for your own safety," Park concluded. "I feel a mix of all these emotions and of course [the girls] feel threatened because the mainstream media has only reported one side."

