'Just be inclusive!' New women's apparel commercial spotlights harassment women face from pro-transgender activists

A new ad for women's clothing directly targeted pro-transgender activists who insist that men participate in women's sports.

The brand, XX-XY Athletics, showcased a campaign titled Real Girls Rock, which directly addressed critics of the women who have refused to participate or spoken out when men have competed in women's sports.

The ad features commentary against NCAA athletes like Riley Gaines and Sia Liilii. Gaines competed against male swimmer Lia (Luke) Thomas in college swimming, while Liilii and her teammates at Nevada refused to play San Jose State University this last season because SJSU had a male athlete on its women's volleyball team.

"Riley Gaines and Sia Liilii are in hot water over their transphobic comments," a radio voiceover said in the ad. "I just gotta say, who cares if biological males play in women's sports? Just be inclusive."

The spot continued, playing on the trope that the issue of men in women's sports is "a bunch of fearmongering from right-wing bigots."

The ad then featured commentary that called Liilii a massive distraction to her team due to "hate-filled rhetoric."

The commercial also shed light on the criticism female athletes have received and showed one of the athletes opening her phone to messages calling her a "bitch" and a "transphobe" and telling her to die.

While it may seem like hyperbole, the treatment the athletes have received — even from their own athletic departments — has been shocking.

For example, SJSU's Brook Slusser described her team meetings as being all about the transgender player, a 6'1" male player named Blaire Fleming, born Brayden.

'I could not be silenced and manipulated any longer.'

Additionally, SJSU coach Todd Kress was accused by an assistant coach of having filed at least one Title IX complaint against Slusser on the basis that she referred to Fleming with masculine pronouns during media interviews.

That assistant coach, Melissa Batie-Smoose, was suspended indefinitely in November before being subsequently released by the university in the new year.

"I could not be silenced and manipulated any longer, so I had to stand up for what was right," Batie-Smoose told Fox News. "Speaking out to protect these young women and future women was too much to ignore."

Some of the other athletes featured in the XX-XY ad were Jaycee Bassett, a World Taekwondo Championship silver medalist, and Neely Gaines, a Tennessee state champion in gymnastics and younger sister of Riley Gaines.

