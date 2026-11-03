Pilgrimage for a Poltergeist

People in car accidents often describe them as happening in slow motion. This is known as “time dilation”: the body’s emergency response seems to heighten perception, giving you more time to react. In my case, that only gave me time to regret renting a stick shift.

I have nothing against “seeing the world,” but I don’t much like traveling. I wouldn’t call myself agoraphobic, exactly. Agoraphobic-adjacent, maybe. When it comes to leaving the house, I’m with Philip Larkin: “I wouldn’t mind seeing China if I could come back the same day,” he once told the Paris Review. “I hate being abroad.”

When “abroad” is unavoidable, I unpack and establish a routine as quickly as possible. I know I’ve succeeded when leaving seems every bit as disagreeable as arriving did.

I also try not to combine geographic dislocation with temporal derangement. Best to keep the time-zone changes under three hours. This gives you the entire United States, which should be more than enough.

This summer, however, my son was given the opportunity to train for a month at an elite junior tennis academy in London. My wife would get him there and stay the first week, then I would relieve her.

Weeks before my departure, I began steeling myself for serious circadian disruption. As I’ve aged, jet lag, like hangovers, has acquired an existential tinge, leading me down psychological and spiritual dark alleys I have no business exploring. “The mind is its own place, and in itself / Can make a Heav’n of Hell, a Hell of Heav’n,” Milton’s Satan says. Exactly, which is why I swear by taking mine offline at a reasonable hour every evening.

In all, more than 30 people claimed to have witnessed some part of the phenomenon.

Against all odds, I managed to sleep a few hours on the red-eye from Newark and made it through the next day—Sunday—feeling surprisingly human. But anyone can coast for a while on airplane adrenaline; late afternoon separates the men from the boys. My directive was simple: DO NOT NAP.

By 4:00, settled in our small rental in Finsbury Park, I felt like the characters in the 1978 Invasion of the Body Snatchers: exhausted, desperate to surrender to sleep, yet convinced that doing so would have terrible consequences.

I shook it off and death-marched a mile south into Camden Town. Then I hopped on one of the city’s ubiquitous Lime bikes, letting the pedestrians and cars I had to dodge spike my heart rate.

I was in bed by 10, armed with a last-minute prophylactic against insomnia: a Penguin abridgment of Samuel Pepys’ diary. I’d always wanted to read it but suspected it would be boring, which was now part of the appeal.

It worked, more or less. Within a couple of days I’d mastered the schedule, which revolved around our morning Uber ride to the courts and our afternoon ride home. Soon I felt the urge to meddle with it.

Time Dilation

People—well, OK, my wife—tend to see renting a car in London as absurdly impractical. The congestion is unspeakable, the roads punishingly narrow, and the custom of driving on the wrong side of the road while sitting in what should be the passenger seat barbaric. But wouldn’t a rental be cheaper than all those Ubers? And even if it weren’t, wouldn’t it give us more freedom?

Yes, agreed ChatGPT, once I’d steered it toward the right conclusion. It offered one final caveat: manual transmissions were still far more common in British rental fleets. Perfect! I drive a manual at home.

One morning, after dropping my son at the academy, I took an Uber to King’s Cross and picked up my rental: a brand-new manual Volkswagen T-Roc. I was delighted.

About ten minutes later, driving perhaps 25 miles an hour along a narrow residential street, I misjudged the passenger side of the car.

What happened next occupies far more space in my memory than it could possibly have taken in real time. The Volkswagen’s front wheel caught the rear wheel of a parked Honda Accord and began climbing it. For a surprisingly long interval, I understood that the car was going over but could do absolutely nothing about it.

It landed on the driver’s side and skidded a few feet. Still buckled in, I lay inches above the pavement. I was unharmed, though it didn’t occur to me to check. I was already contemplating the immense logistical and financial hassle I had just created. Somehow, I unbuckled myself and clambered through the passenger-side window, cursing myself. Oddly, that part has mostly vanished from my memory.

The aftermath remains strangely vivid: the beautiful, gentle-voiced Jamaican woman about my age who materialized from the building I’d crashed in front of with a chair and a cup of water; the police officers who looked barely old enough to drive; the officer with a piece of toast tattooed on her forearm who let me use her phone to call the tow truck. Later, a group of young men rode past, saw me standing beside the overturned Volkswagen, and mockingly cheered.

The science of time dilation is stranger than the popular explanation. Experiments suggest that extreme fear doesn’t necessarily make the brain perceive events at a higher frame rate. Instead, intense experiences may leave behind unusually dense memories. Looking back, there is simply more there—more images, sensations, and apparently useless detail—making the event seem to have lasted longer than it did.

While my son trained, I sometimes went into central London, but I was just as happy with the beautiful ordinariness of Enfield, where I could find a quiet place to work or read without the need to sightsee or shop. What was I going to do—visit Adele’s childhood home?

Still, the name Enfield had nagged at me since our arrival in London. One afternoon, I realized why. Nearly fifty years before my harrowing encounter with a parked Honda Accord, something happened in this North London neighborhood that had fascinated me since childhood.

The Haunting

At 284 Green Street, in Enfield Town, a single mother and her four children became the center of what remains one of the most extensively documented—and stubbornly unresolved—alleged hauntings of the modern era. There were photographs, police statements, newspaper reports, scientific experiments, dozens of eyewitnesses, and more than 180 hours of tape recordings. Some of the phenomena were demonstrably faked. Some have never been satisfactorily explained.

Perhaps that was why, once I’d acquired another rental car—a Peugeot, automatic this time—I felt an increasingly ridiculous urge to see the house for myself.

If you’re looking for a classic ghost-story atmosphere, London has far spookier destinations than Enfield. When I visited the quiet suburban neighborhood at the city’s northern edge in July, its modest brick houses, small shops, auto-repair garages, and busy roads seemed to have nothing to conceal from the unusually merciless—for England—summer sun.

And yet Enfield remains notorious as the location of one of the world’s most famous modern hauntings: the Enfield Poltergeist.

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Peggy Hodgson was a single mother raising four children in an unremarkable council house at 284 Green Street. On the night of August 31, 1977, her 11-year-old daughter, Janet, and younger son, John, called her upstairs to tell her their beds were shaking. Peggy entered their room and heard knocking sounds coming from inside the walls. Then, according to the family, a heavy chest of drawers moved about 18 inches across the floor by itself.

Peggy fetched the neighbors, who also heard the knocking. When they could find no satisfactory explanation, they called the police. Constable Carolyn Heeps later said that while she was inside the house, she watched a chair move three or four feet across the living room floor without being touched.

Over the next several days, the Hodgsons and their neighbors reported marbles and LEGO pieces flying through rooms. On September 4, neighbor Peggy Nottingham called the Daily Mirror, hoping the London tabloid could put the family in touch with someone who might help.

Instead, the newspaper helped turn 284 Green Street into one of the 20th century’s most famous haunted houses. Reporter Douglas Bence and photographer Graham Morris were sent there. Morris later said that objects flew around the room and a LEGO brick struck him above the eye. More reporters and photographers followed.

So did the investigators. Maurice Grosse of the Society for Psychical Research arrived within days, soon joined by writer and fellow SPR member Guy Lyon Playfair. Unlike the reporters who came and went, Grosse and Playfair spent long stretches in the house, documenting the case for the next year and a half.

The reported phenomena grew stranger and increasingly centered on Janet. Witnesses described furniture moving, objects flying, doors opening and closing by themselves, and Janet apparently being thrown or lifted from her bed.

BBC reporter Rosalind Morris made repeated visits to the Hodgsons and produced the radio documentary The Enfield Poltergeist, broadcast on Radio 4 in December 1978. Playfair published This House Is Haunted in 1980; it is the fullest contemporary account of the case. He was hardly disinterested: his investigations eventually convinced him that the haunting was genuine. Where possible, I’ve distinguished his account from events independently witnessed or documented by others.

Much of the detailed chronology in this article comes from that book. The Enfield Poltergeist never disappeared from British popular culture. It helped inspire the BBC’s notorious 1992 pseudo-documentary Ghostwatch, a War of the Worlds-meets-The Blair Witch Project mock broadcast that many viewers mistook for the real thing. It later became the 2015 television drama The Enfield Haunting and the 2016 Hollywood movie The Conjuring 2, which greatly exaggerated the brief involvement of American demonologists Ed and Lorraine Warren. In 2018, BBC Radio 4 reunited several of the original witnesses for “The Reunion.”

But Enfield’s staying power isn’t merely the result of good material and endless retellings. The case has proved unusually difficult to explain away.

Beyond Explanation

Part of the problem is the witnesses. They weren’t limited to the Hodgsons or to paranormal investigators predisposed to believe them. Nextdoor neighbor Vic Nottingham, a burly builder, entered the house trying to find the source of the knocking and came out admitting that he was frightened. His daughter later remembered being struck by the sight of such a big man looking scared. Heeps was a police officer who put what she saw into a sworn affidavit. Graham Morris was a newspaper photographer dispatched to document the story, not investigate the paranormal.

There were even stranger witnesses. A school crossing guard named Hazel Short recalled looking up from the street and seeing Janet through the window levitating horizontally. In all, more than 30 people claimed to have witnessed some part of the phenomenon.

Now I was standing before the one indisputably real thing left from 1977.

The most famous evidence is also the most bizarre. A deep, rasping male voice began speaking through Janet and identified itself as Bill Wilkins, a former resident. On tape, “Bill” described going blind, suffering a hemorrhage, and dying in a chair downstairs. A man named William Wilkins really had lived in the house, and in 1996 his son Terry confirmed to Grosse that his father had died there under those exact circumstances the voice had described.

Nor did Grosse and Playfair merely summon priests and mediums and declare the place haunted. By the standards of the late 1970s, they subjected the house in Enfield to extraordinary technological scrutiny.

They amassed more than 180 hours of tape recordings, along with photographs and extensive written records. Janet spent nearly six weeks at London’s Maudsley Hospital undergoing physical and psychological testing under neurologist Peter Fenwick; no neurological abnormality was found.

Physicist John Hasted and phonetics expert Adrian Fourcin tested the strange voice using a laryngograph, which measures activity in the larynx. Their tests indicated a possible natural mechanism known as plica ventricularis, in which structures above the vocal cords produce a harsh secondary voice. According to Playfair, however, a contact microphone placed behind Janet’s head picked up a sound different from and louder than her normal voice, and a speech therapist could not explain how she produced or sustained it.

In another experiment, Janet was strapped to a “Blundell” couch designed to detect changes in weight. In a 1982 paper, Hasted and his co-authors reported two sudden increases of about a kilogram lasting five seconds, followed by a slower increase lasting roughly a minute. They could offer no physical explanation. Hasted also examined a light bulb that had exploded during the disturbances and found that one of the glass supports holding its filament had snapped—an occurrence he considered extremely rare.

And then it stopped. Like many reported poltergeist cases, the disturbances seemed to attach themselves less to a place than to a person—in this case, primarily Janet Hodgson. She left home at 16, while Peggy remained at 284 Green Street until her death in 2003. Later occupants have reported scattered strange experiences in the house since—including from one family that moved out after just two months in 2004—but nothing approaching the extraordinary 18-month outbreak that made Enfield famous.

None of this proves there was a poltergeist at 284 Green Street. But neither has evidence of fakery ever quite explained the case away. The Hodgson children sometimes fooled their investigators, and Janet herself acknowledges as much while insisting that most of what happened was real. Playfair made essentially the same concession. “Of course, the children tried to fool around with us as they wanted to please us,” he told the Daily Mirror in 2015. “What I would say to all these morons who pop up on TV saying it didn’t happen is it bloody well did.”

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Nor did the case collapse under a deathbed confession or a belated recantation. Janet has continued to insist that the central experiences were real. Playfair and Grosse maintained the same until their deaths. Nearly every supposedly decisive debunking leaves something unexplained.

That combination—admitted fakery alongside an unwavering insistence that something inexplicable occurred—is what makes Enfield so resistant to a satisfying conclusion.

For American readers, the obvious comparison is the Amityville Horror, which entered popular culture at almost exactly the same time. The horrifying 1974 murders at the Long Island house were real; the supernatural story came later, after George and Kathy Lutz moved in and claimed to have fled 28 days later because of paranormal activity. Ronald DeFeo’s lawyer, William Weber, later said he and the Lutzes had concocted the lurid tale together over several bottles of wine. The Lutzes denied his account, but the haunting’s credibility never recovered.

Arrival

The truth of the Enfield Poltergeist is more elusive, and that may be why the case still fascinates people from both sides of the pond nearly half a century after the original disturbances ended.

That was why I found myself there on that stultifying afternoon. I parked my car half a mile away and approached on foot, trying to look casual.

By the time I reached Green Street, I was beginning to feel faintly ridiculous. The current residents had nothing to do with Peggy Hodgson, Janet, Maurice Grosse, Guy Lyon Playfair, or anything that happened there in 1977. They had merely inherited a famous address and the accompanying trickle of gawkers and pilgrims. Now I was one of them.

What did I expect to discover by looking at the house? “Seeing it for myself” would resolve nothing.

I stayed on the opposite side of the street and took a few pictures from behind a battered Vauxhall Corsa, affecting what I hoped was a studied nonchalance. Standing there, I felt about as sheepish as I imagine I’d feel photographing Comet Ping Pong: another perfectly ordinary building onto which strangers have projected an extraordinary story.

But that was partly what drew me there. For weeks I had worked through Enfield’s documentary record: photographs, recordings, eyewitness accounts, experiments, claims of fakery, and rebuttals to those claims. The more evidence I accumulated, the harder it became to separate what happened in that house from the story that had grown around it. Now I was standing before the one indisputably real thing left from 1977.I stared at the house for another minute, trying to make it somehow more “real.” Nothing changed. It was still just a modest brick council house baking in the afternoon sun.

Then I opened Google Maps to find my way back to the car and got one last little jolt. There I was, a blue dot on my iPhone screen. Inches away, the internet had supplied its own verdict on what I was looking at: “The Conjuring House.”