The Chrome Age





When dashboards dazzled, fenders had fins, and every drive promised an adventure. Tara Faul

The cars are old and full of personality and show layers of history on their bodies. Tara Faul

Chrome catches the afternoon light. Tara Faul

This oddball auto underworld crowd is under the radar and seems just fine with it. Tara Faul

It’s a melting pot of cultures gathered together in widely varying expressions of love for a common theme—metal on wheels and the engines that move them. Uniting the young and old, urban and country, races, religions, and socioeconomic classes can be as simple and beautiful as that. Tara Faul

When the sun comes out over an urban parking lot swathed in classic cars, you feel the meaning of “hot” in hot rod. Tara Faul

The paint gleams, the engines turn over, and another generation falls in love. Tara Faul

Rockabilly music fills the airwaves between cars and trucks that defy typical “hot rod” labels, often with rust and dents and custom fabricated additions. Tara Faul