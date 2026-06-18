America's founding is an inheritance purchased with blood; we owe it our remembrance

As America approaches its 250th birthday, we face a question larger than politics, elections, parties, or personalities.

What will we do with the inheritance we have been given?

Today, powerful cultural voices often encourage Americans to focus exclusively on the nation's flaws while ignoring its achievements.

The United States of America did not emerge from history by accident. It was purchased with courage, sacrifice, conviction, and blood. Before there was a Constitution, before there was prosperity, before there was even a nation, there were men who willingly placed everything they possessed on the altar of liberty.

Risking it all

One of those men was Charles Carroll of Carrollton.

Today, his name is not nearly as familiar as Washington, Jefferson, or Adams. Yet Carroll occupies a unique place in American history. He was the only Catholic signer of the Declaration of Independence and perhaps the wealthiest man in the colonies. Unlike many who seek political causes for personal gain, Carroll had little material reason to risk rebellion against the British crown.

He already possessed wealth, status, influence, and comfort.

Yet he signed anyway.

By placing his name on that document, he risked the loss of his fortune, his property, and his life. If the Revolution failed, the consequences would have been severe. He understood what was at stake and signed nonetheless because he believed there were principles greater than personal security.

Freedom.

Self-government.

Human dignity.

The God-given rights of man.

A human story

Those principles have been defended repeatedly throughout our nation's history. From Lexington and Concord to Gettysburg, from Normandy to the mountains of Afghanistan, generations of Americans have worn the uniform and carried the burden of defending a nation they loved.

Many never came home.

Their sacrifice demands something of us.

The blood spilled by American soldiers is not honored merely through parades, speeches, or patriotic songs. It is honored when citizens preserve the liberties for which those men and women fought. It is honored when we tell the truth about our history, cherish the freedoms we inherited, and pass them intact to the next generation.

That conviction is one of the reasons I wrote "The Unlikely Life of Oliver Atkinson: A Novel of America's Founding."

Like many Americans, I became concerned that our founding story was becoming increasingly distant, especially for younger generations. History often arrives in textbooks as dates, names, and facts to memorize. Yet history is ultimately about people. It is about dreams, fears, courage, faith, and sacrifice.

The American Revolution was not merely an event.

It was a human story.

Through fiction, I hoped to help readers experience that story through the eyes of ordinary people whose lives were transformed by extraordinary times. My goal was not simply entertainment. It was remembrance.

Because nations that forget their story eventually lose it.

Enduring truths

Today, powerful cultural voices often encourage Americans to focus exclusively on the nation's flaws while ignoring its achievements. Certainly, America has never been perfect. No nation ever has been. Yet there is a profound difference between acknowledging imperfections and rejecting the very principles that made self-correction possible in the first place.

The Declaration of Independence proclaimed that all men are created equal and endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights. The Constitution established a framework of ordered liberty that remains one of the greatest political achievements in human history.

These ideas were not perfect because the men who wrote them were perfect.

They were powerful because they reflected enduring truths about human nature, liberty, and the source of our rights.

Our task at 250

As we approach America's 250th anniversary, perhaps the greatest challenge before us is deciding whether we still believe those truths.

Will we preserve the freedoms entrusted to us?

Will we teach our children why they matter?

Will we honor the sacrifices of those who came before us?

Or will we become the generation that squandered what others sacrificed so much to build?

The signers of the Declaration pledged their lives, their fortunes, and their sacred honor. Countless soldiers pledged even more.

The question facing Americans today is far less costly, yet no less important.

Will we prove worthy of their sacrifice?

If we fail to preserve liberty, truth, faith, and the principles that gave birth to this nation, we risk wasting more than the ink used to sign our founding documents. We risk wasting the blood shed by generations of Americans who believed this republic was worth defending.

As America turns 250, let us resolve that their sacrifice was not in vain.