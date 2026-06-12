Hate-spewing Jimmy Kimmel mocks homeless Spencer Pratt with U-Haul gag

The cruelty is the point?

We have gotten used to the partisan, unfunny version of former “Man Show” host Jimmy Kimmel. He’s the guy who plays the free-speech martyr on his ABC late-night show without ever defending the free speech of the others.

'When they go low, we go high,' Michelle Obama infamously said. No one believed it, but it sure sounded good.

Remember when he spoke out on behalf of singer M.I.A. after she was fired from Kid Cudi’s tour for sharing right-leaning views on stage? We sure don’t.

Still, Kimmel hit a new low this week, even if that didn’t seem possible. He mocked Spencer Pratt for coming in third in L.A.’s recent primary battle. Never mind the dubious nature of L.A.’s never-ending vote counting process.

Pratt lost his home and every precious item in it during the Palisades fires, and it spurred him to run for office. He wasn’t remotely MAGA or cruel, just a father and husband defending his family and hoping to do good for his city.

That’s it.

For that, Kimmel told his ABC fans that he got a U-Haul rental for Pratt so he could keep his word about leaving L.A. if he lost the race.

“Mazel tov and goodbye, Spencer Pratt!”

We’ll be saying the same when ABC finally realizes how terrible Kimmel is for the country, no doubt …

'Fascist' fan Platner still Democrat fave

“When they go low, we go high,” Michelle Obama infamously said. No one believed it, but it sure sounded good.

The gals at the far-left “The View” can’t even fake that any more.

Co-host Sunny Hostin admits that Graham "Maine Kampf" Platner is all the terrible things we’ve heard about him, down to his Nazi tattoo. But he must get our vote anyway.

For reasons, or something.

“Look, I don't think Republicans, at this point, can ask us to take the moral high ground. That is over at this point. … It's time for Democrats to stop that nonsense, put emotions on the side, let's be strategic, let's get some power, let’s take over the Senate and let’s take over the House and let's right the ship! Let's get our country back!”

At this point, Hostin and Co. could stop calling President Donald Trump “Hitler.” It might reflect too kindly on their new favorite candidate …

RELATED: Spencer Pratt 2.0? Actor Michael Rapaport eyes run against NYC Mayor Mamdani

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No Time to Fry

An old “Gilligan’s Island” episode found the castaways discovering a Japanese soldier from WWII. He thought the war hadn’t ended yet, yuk yuk, and captured Gilligan and pals.

Pierce Brosnan sounds a bit like that while promoting climate change hysteria. The cause du jour has been dropped by Greta Thunberg. Major media outlets like Politico and NPR have dialed down their coverage. Even former scaremonger Bill Gates now says it’s not as big a deal after all.

Tell that to the erstwhile 007.

Pierce Brosnan fired up his Instagram account, from his Hawaiian home, to push the fear movement anew.

“Climate change is often spoken about as a scientific issue, an environmental issue, an economic issue. And it is all of those things. But above all, it is a moral issue. … Human activity — the burning of fossil fuels, the destruction of forests, and the relentless exploitation of our natural world — has altered the delicate balance of the Earth’s climate.”

The ghost of Alan Hale Jr., aka the Skipper, would like to swat Bronson’s head with his hat …

Broken Clock Awards

Sometimes far-left celebrities throw us curveballs. This week, two did just that, buckling our knees like vintage Clayton Kershaw. First, Whoopi Goldberg defended President Donald Trump.

No, really.

It wasn’t about policy, though. Goldberg says the president, a huge Knicks fan, should be able to attend one of the NBA Finals games against the San Antonio Spurs.

“I think anybody who’s a Knicks fan should be there,” Goldberg said. “You earned the right as a Knicks fan. I don’t have to like you.”

Huge if true. And it’s true!

Even more startling? Trump derangement sufferer Stephen King similarly praised the president this week, at least indirectly. That in itself is stunning, given the level of invective he shares against Trump.

The horror guru shared an image of the recently upgraded reflecting pool in Washington, D.C., a pet project for the president. King noted the image was “very beautiful,” no caveats.

Who knew “Invasion of the Body Snatchers” was a true story?