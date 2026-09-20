How a forgotten Christian practice is rewriting the history of the early church

For 1,500 years, a tiny sheet of gold lay folded inside a copper case in what is now central Turkey.

Archaeologists found it this summer at Türkmen Karahöyük, an ancient settlement in Konya province. The gold is just 0.1 millimeters thick, and researchers believe it probably carries a passage from the Bible.

The inscription begins by invoking St. Titus, followed by the Greek acclamation rendered in Latin letters: 'Holy, holy, holy!'

Which passage? They don't know yet.

Christianized charm

The fourth- or fifth-century Christian amulet likely belonged to a young child and was worn or carried for protection, according to excavation co-director Michele Rüzgar Massa. He compared its purpose to a nazar boncuğu, the traditional charm against the evil eye.

“Inside a copper box, we found an extremely thin gold sheet, only 0.1 millimeters thick, most likely carrying a passage from the Bible,” Massa said.

While Massa said amulets of this kind are rare, he did point to one particularly intriguing precedent from Germany.

That amulet has already been read — and its message revealed that Christianity had reached northern Europe decades earlier than previously thought.

Taken to the grave

The so-called Frankfurt Silver Inscription is roughly 1,800 years old. Archaeologists discovered the tiny silver amulet beneath the chin of a man buried in a Roman cemetery at Nida, in what is now Frankfurt. He had apparently worn it around his neck and taken it with him to the grave.

Inside was a wafer-thin silver scroll too fragile to unroll.

After years of efforts to decipher it, researchers finally made a breakthrough using high-resolution CT scanning, digitally reconstructing the crumpled foil piece by piece.

What emerged were 18 lines written entirely in Latin. The language was sophisticated enough that archaeologist Markus Scholz, an expert in Latin inscriptions at Goethe University Frankfurt, believes its author was an accomplished scribe.

Some portions remain damaged, and their reconstruction is disputed. But what survives amounts to a remarkably explicit Christian profession of faith.

Quoting St. Paul

The inscription begins by invoking St. Titus, followed by the Greek acclamation rendered in Latin letters: “Holy, holy, holy!” Then comes Jesus Christ, identified as “Son of God” and “the Lord of the world.” The prayer asks for protection and well-being for the man who has “surenders to the will of the Lord Jesus Christ, the Son of God.”

And it closes with words drawn from St. Paul's letter to the Philippians: Before Jesus Christ “all knees” bend — the heavenly, the earthly and the subterranean — and every tongue confesses him.

The inscription dates to roughly A.D. 230 to 270, making it the earliest known evidence of Christianity north of the Alps. Other reliable evidence of Christian life in that part of the Roman Empire is dated at least 50 years later.

Christian amulets themselves are hardly unknown. Scores survive from late antiquity, many from Egypt, where the dry climate preserved papyrus and parchment that disappeared elsewhere. They range from scraps bearing a few words of Scripture to elaborate protective texts invoking Christ, saints, angels, psalms, and the Gospels.

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Ancient tradition

The practice was much older than Christianity. Amulets were commonplace across the ancient Mediterranean, and Christians adapted the custom to their own faith. Theodore de Bruyn, author of "Making Amulets Christian: Artefacts, Scribes, and Contexts," describes the surviving objects as evidence of both continuity with older amulet traditions and the introduction of distinctly Christian forms.

Some surviving examples mix Christian language with older religious formulas. Others quote Scripture directly: The opening words of the Gospels, the Lord's Prayer, and Psalm 91 were among the texts Christians carried for protection.

Against that background, the Frankfurt inscription is strikingly Christian. There are no invocations of pagan gods and none of the religious mixing found on many ancient amulets. It invokes Christ, God, and St. Titus. And its use of Latin rather than the Greek or Hebrew more commonly found on amulets of the period makes it more unusual still.

Controversial practice

Apparently plenty of Christians wore these things.

“The surviving amulets and the critiques leveled against them by religious elites indicate that the practice was very common among late antique Christians,” argues scholar Megan Nutzman in Biblical Archaeology Review.

One source of such critiques was St. John Chrysostom, who preached against Christians resorting to charms and amulets when they were sick, regarding the practice as dangerously close to superstition and idolatry. Yet the practice persisted. Sacred words weren't merely read or recited. Some Christians folded them up, put them in tiny cases, and carried them against their bodies.

The Turkish amulet is several centuries younger than the Frankfurt find. Its inscription, if there is one, remains unread. For now, the amulet is a reminder that even in 2026, the story of early Christianity is still being written — or, more precisely, unearthed.