Is college even fun any more?

The day I left for college was easily the most exciting day of my life.

First, I was going to the East Coast. I had been raised in Portland, Oregon, which was a pleasant, normal town to grow up in.

I think of my own parents watching me board that airplane in 1979. How excited I was. How bittersweet — and yet satisfying — for them that I was getting this incredible opportunity.

But to be back east! Near Boston and New York! To live where it snowed in the winter and the leaves turned colors in the fall.

East Coast people were smart and sophisticated. The men wore suits; the women wore high heels. People took trains from city to city, like in the movies.

A big music fan, I imagined myself hanging around at CBGB or Newbury Comics in Boston.

Everything about the East seemed intellectual, fashionable, advanced and elevated. I couldn’t wait to get there.

The Prestige

Secondly, the school I was going to was highly rated! It would be full of smart and interesting students from all over the country. Hopefully, I could keep up or at least wouldn’t embarrass myself.

But when I arrived — in 1979 — I found I wasn’t as lucky as I thought. My particular college was at the vanguard of pre-woke “political correctness.”

The professors were all former 1960s radicals. Feminism was on the rise. Activist students were constantly “outraged” by the most insignificant things. Anything non-PC was “abhorrent” or “egregious.”

Classic American college

Fortunately, there were some normal kids there too. I joined a popular campus band my freshman year and traveled to less-annoying colleges to play dances and parties.

Just being that age and being part of that East Coast collegiate culture was incredibly fun: exploring this older, more historic part of the country. Meeting all kinds of people. Making all kinds of friends.

As people were fond of saying: “College is the best four years of your life.” Which at the time seemed undeniable.

The anxiety of higher learning

Because of this, at the end of every summer, I watch various friends and acquaintances prepare to send their kids to college.

But I can tell by their faces and the way they talk that this is not the experience it once was. The parents are worried. The kids seem hesitant. Everyone is thinking about rising costs, scholarships, loans, and career considerations.

Going to college is not the freeing and exhilarating experience it once was. Now it is a business decision. A risk vs. reward scenario.

Strong and wrong

Besides being insanely expensive, most universities have become strongholds of leftism, feminism, and DEI sensibilities. Censorship is rampant. Woke-ism is brutally enforced.

Now, the main goal of college life is to avoid “harm,” prevent “trauma,” and create “safe environments.”

College is no longer a chance to spread your wings. It’s not about intellectual exploration and personal growth. For most people, it is a pathway to a career.

For men, that means studying engineering, computer science, and math. So they can build things.

For women, it means gender studies, sociology, and whatever ideological subjects are trending at the moment. So they can manage people.

98 Degrees

College is now a slog. Something to get through. “A degree” is the main objective. A bigger paycheck is the ultimate goal.

If you’re a white male, your college will likely find you guilty of something. You will be forced to acknowledge that guilt and show repentance.

You will also be expected to step aside to let disadvantaged groups go ahead of you, to make up for your sins of the past.

If you don’t step aside, you will be run over. Or reported. Or #metooed.

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L-R: The author in East Berlin, 1984; Cuba, 2007. Blake Nelson; Matt Cardy/Getty Images

Demography is destiny

Rapid demographic change is also reshaping higher education. College is no longer a gathering of young people who share a similar culture and background.

Now, every culture in the world is at your school. And often in the same or greater numbers than you are.

At the same time, your own traditions are devalued. Core Western civilization courses are now considered problematic.

As a consequence, many people advise high school graduates to reconsider a liberal arts education altogether. They urge young men to go to trade schools or other specialized forms of practical education.

Thank you, Mom and Dad!

I don’t know what I would do if I had a child just graduating from high school.

I think of my own parents watching me board that airplane in 1979. How excited I was. How bittersweet — and yet satisfying — for them that I was getting this incredible opportunity.

Now what does that scene look like? Anxious parents. Stressed-out kids. More pressure. Less adventure. All of it heartbreaking.