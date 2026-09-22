Texas man reports foul smell permeating his entire home — police make gruesome discovery next door

Texas police say that the decomposing body of a 68-year-old man would have gone undiscovered if his neighbor had not reported the foul smell permeating his home.

The neighbor, who only wanted to be identified as Lekan, resorted to calling on KHOU-TV to seek relief from the odor that has driven him from his condominium unit.

Bizarrely, the unit where the man died is not adjacent to Lekan's unit, and it is a mystery as to how the odor is spreading to his home.

Lekan said that he noticed flies and an odor when he returned from a work trip on Friday to the One Orleans Place condo community near Jeanetta Street in Houston.

"I saw flies by the door, and then I was wondering what's there," he said. "So I got closer. I could smell the stench."

The odor continued through the weekend and forced Lekan to call his landlady, call the HOA, and eventually dial up 911.

Firefighters searched the building and found the decomposing body of his neighbor, according to police. There were no signs of foul play.

Although officials removed the body, Lekan said the odor continued and then began permeating everything in his unit.

"My food, my clothing. And I'm sure the furniture," he said. "I don't know how I'm going to deal with that."

He was forced to rent a hotel room to escape the odor but says he cannot afford the extra expense.

Bizarrely, the unit where the man died is not adjacent to Lekan's unit, and it is a mystery as to how the odor is spreading to his home.

KHOU reporter Michelle Choi had to move their interview outside the unit because of the smell. But while they were reporting on the incident, some signs of relief arrived for Lekan.

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They saw a biohazard cleanup crew was working on cleaning the unit where the man died, and Houston Health Department workers also responded to the complaint from Lekan.

KHOU said they are seeking answers from the city, the landlady, and the condo association.

"My home means everything to me," said Lekan. "My home is my sanctuary."

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