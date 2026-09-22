Alleged illegal alien crashes with 14-year-old he is accused of sexually assaulting — leaving her in 'catastrophic' condition

Federal immigration officials implied that a Guatemalan man accused of horrific crimes involving a 14-year-old girl is illegally in the U.S.

Marion County prosecutors say 20-year-old Alexis Pinto led Indiana police on a high-speed chase that led to his car being submerged in Fall Creek in Indianapolis.

'Because sanctuary cities refuse to work with ICE law enforcement, criminal illegal aliens are released from jails into American communities to commit more crimes.'

The Sept. 13 incident left a 14-year-old female passenger with "catastrophic" injuries.

Pinto was already being sought on child sex criminal warrants involving the same teen girl when he crashed the car.

The man was allegedly driving a stolen car when an Indiana State Police trooper spotted him traveling westbound on Interstate 70, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The trooper tried to stop the car, and Pinto instead tried to flee at speeds between 90 and 100 miles per hour.

Pinto drove into opposite traffic on Interstate 65 before losing control and tumbling the car into Fall Creek.

He was swimming away from the submerged car and told arriving police that someone else was inside.

The girl was transported to a hospital with "catastrophic" injuries, and doctors described her prognosis as "grim."

Pinto was also hospitalized before he was booked into jail. He was charged with felonies including resisting law enforcement resulting in catastrophic injury, criminal recklessness, and auto theft.

A statement from Immigration and Customs Enforcement indicated that Pinto had been previously arrested for assault and called him an illegal alien.

"ICE Chicago’s Indianapolis suboffice officers lodged an immigration detainer with the Indiana State Police and Marion County Jail against Alexis Pinto, 20, of Guatemala, on Sept. 13, 2026," read the ICE statement.

RELATED: 'Cold-blooded' illegal alien murdered 15-year-old who was trying to stop him from raping his mother, ICE says

"Pinto was convicted of second-degree assault on Feb. 4, 2026," the statement continued.

"The safest way to arrest and remove criminal illegal aliens from our streets is by honoring immigration detainers," ICE added. "Because sanctuary cities refuse to work with ICE law enforcement, criminal illegal aliens are released from jails into American communities to commit more crimes."

Court documents said Pinto had picked up the 14-year-old girl in Newark, New Jersey, and took her to Baltimore, Maryland, to live with him.

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