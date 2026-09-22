U.S. Customs and Border Protection
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Border Patrol RESCUES Chinese and Mexican nationals locked into train car by smugglers, CBP says
September 22, 2026
A lethal incident at the same rail showed the dangerous risks the migrants had taken.
Border Patrol agents rescued four illegal immigrants who had been found locked inside a railcar in Texas, according to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
CBP said exclusively to Blaze News that two other migrants had been found in a similarly locked railcar just one week previously, but one was deceased.
'No one should believe the lies of smugglers who say they can provide safety, because they only care about the money they can gain by exploiting vulnerable people.'
The rescued migrants were identified as three Mexican nationals and one Chinese national.
They were discovered just before dawn on Sept. 16 by Border Patrol agents of the Uvalde station who were inspecting freight cars at a secondary rail near Knippa.
A Border Patrol canine alerted agents about an autorack car carrying automobiles. When they inspected it, they found four people locked inside without any means of escape.
The migrants were taken to the Uvalde Station for processing, according to CBP.
The incident was the fourth time in recent weeks that illegal aliens were found locked into autorack train cars at the Del Rio sector, including the lethal incident on Sept. 11.
On Sept. 7, agents rescued three others locked into a train car at the same secondary rail.
And on August 30, they rescued eight people locked inside a train car, including a child, at that rail.
"This is the work of criminal alien smugglers who have no regard for human life," said Anthony "Scott" Good, a Del Rio Sector chief patrol agent.
"Doors on freight cars are locked externally, and migrants are trapped for an indefinite amount of time without food or water," he added. "No one should believe the lies of smugglers who say they can provide safety because they only care about the money they can gain by exploiting vulnerable people."
RELATED: Tactical agents arrest 'active scout' in Arizona near Mexico border, says CBP
U.S. Customs and Border Protection
The Homeland Security Investigations office is still investigating the lethal Sept. 11 incident.
The Sept. 7 incident involved a Mexican national, one Nicaraguan, and one Honduran, according to CBP.
"Attempts to make illegal entry via trains have historically had tragic results," said Good after that incident. "U.S. Border Patrol urges anyone considering such rash action to understand their decision could result in disaster."
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Staff Writer
Carlos Garcia is a staff writer for Blaze News.
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