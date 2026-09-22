America’s education system has a ‘new Trojan horse’ — and it’s conditioning kids to turn on their parents

The education of America’s youth is rapidly changing, as more and more parents recognize the failures of the public school system and take matters into their own hands.

“I think the odds that education is going to completely change in America over the next five to 10 years are very high, because we are seeing individuals want to take individual responsibility over raising their kids,” PragerU CEO Marissa Streit tells Glenn Beck.

Now that an abundance of high-quality alternatives are available, the days of relying on “the experts” for resources are over.

“I think what we call the educational industrial complex is going to now see a complete alternative economy. There's going to be a new economy in education that is created thanks to technology,” says Streit.

Glenn is thrilled to see the shift, because much of what public schools have been teaching he calls downright “hair-raising.”

After a “deep dive” into America’s education system, Streit says she found that the issues are well beyond “woke books,” critical race theory, and progressive teachers' unions.

“The new Trojan horse that I want to warn everybody against is ethnic studies,” she tells Glenn.

Streit says ethnic studies, which began in California, is now in about 26 states. She warns it “creates this paradigm of the oppressor versus the oppressed, rejecting the concept of individualism and the power of the individual and pushing collective grievance.”

To illustrate, she displays a book that is used and recommended in some ethnic-studies circles titled “Lessons in Liberation: An Abolitionist Toolkit for Educators.”

The resource was produced by the Education for Liberation Network — a radical “education for liberation” coalition — and Critical Resistance, a prison abolition group co-founded by communist Angela Davis and Ruth Wilson Gilmore.

While the book covers many subjects, the chapter Streit finds most offensive covers a concept called “adultism” — which frames adults as oppressors and children as the oppressed.

“Let's say you're an adult and you tell your daughter that she should probably restrain from having sexual intimacy with someone while she's still a child. When you do that, according to this lesson plan in this tool kit … you are a totalitarian oppressor because you should allow the child to make their own decision,” she explains.

“Let's say you tell your child to not dress a certain way because it's inappropriate. You're engaged in this pejorative adultism. The parent knows nothing. The government knows everything, and the government tells the child that they are their own sovereign selves,” Streit continues.

But the book doesn’t stop at villainizing the traditional parent-child relationship, she says; it also whitewashes gangs and terrorists.

“There's a chapter about how gangs and terrorists are really not that bad because it's their way to express themselves. Specifically they say that people of color need to express themselves through gangs,” says Streit.

She then holds up a 2025 Chicago Teachers Union May Day packet that she says “trains teachers” to prepare students for “communist May Day.” One prompt asks, “What hardships are people in your community facing since Donald Trump was re-elected in November?” Others have students discuss identifying and resisting fascism, tyranny, and authoritarianism.

Streit explains that these teacher resources are deliberately designed to be “the path of least resistance,” so that educators have easy, ready-to-teach materials that require virtually no effort on their part.

“Whether you're teaching K-2, 3rd-5th, or 6th grade and up, you have a file that will tell you exactly what to teach, and it will recommend books,” she explains.

Streit says she is often asked how any American publication company could possibly put such materials into print, but publishers are often part of the same pipeline as the unions creating the resources.

Scholastic, she says, is a crucial component of the circulation of materials centered around woke ideologies, including “critical race theory [and the] Reconquista movement — the idea that we stole the land from Mexico and therefore we have to allow people to reconquer it.”

She points to a 5th-grade Scholastic Gold title called “The Land of the Cranes,” which follows a girl whose family is held in ICE detention and treats crossing the border and resisting immigration enforcement as a righteous return to ancestral land.

It all boils down to “money and power,” says Streit.

“You have the teachers' unions and the NGOs creating tool kits. The tool kits guarantee the publishers that they will sell the books that are recommended in the tool kits. And so every year the publishers are going to make all this money as long as they keep up with the political agenda. ... The entire complex supports each other,” she says.

To hear more about the spreading rot in America’s public school system, watch the video above.

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