Breast cancer is too elitist? Muslim Democrat El-Sayed claims the disease affects those with 'social power and privilege'

Cancer research is usually an issue everyone can agree on, but Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed begs to differ.

In a resurfaced 2012 essay written by El-Sayed, he questioned the level of federal funding dedicated to breast cancer research and criticized what he called the “pink-ribbon lobby.”

BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales is shocked that the Democrat levied an attack at those trying to research the devastating, and sometimes fatal, disease.

“Cancer sucks,” Gonzales says. “That should be a thing that we can all agree on and all move on with. But unfortunately, there is a Democrat who took the hardline stance that trying to stop people from dying from breast cancer is too elitist for him. He doesn’t support it.”

“He railed against ‘disturbing’ funding for breast cancer research because the disease affects people with quote ‘social power and privilege.’ You couldn’t make this up if you tried,” she explains.

“He denounced the pink-ribbon lobby in an essay published during breast cancer awareness month,” she continues, adding, “So he really, really hates trying to solve and eliminate breast cancer.”

El-Sayed complained that cancer diverts “federal funding away from studying other serious diseases.”

“This so-called ‘pink-ribbon lobby,’ he says, has convinced everyone that they’re going to die from breast cancer,” Gonzales explains.

“Not everyone is going to die,” she continues. “I don’t think they ever said anything like that. But it’s a problem in this country. Can we just agree to that, Abdul? Can we just agree that no one should die from breast cancer? Can we agree that we want less deaths from cancer?”

As for El-Sayed’s absurd claim that the disease affects those with “social power and privilege,” Gonzales likens it to the lockdown measures taken during the COVID pandemic.

“This is like COVID when it could attack you when you were standing up but not when you were sitting down at a restaurant. I guess breast cancer is the same way,” she says, adding, “It only seeks out people with power and privilege.”

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