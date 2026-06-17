'Top Gear' host Jeremy Clarkson reveals devastating medical diagnosis on new show: 'Really early'

Former "Top Gear" star Jeremy Clarkson had heartbreaking news for his friends during the season finale of his new show.

After leading "Top Gear" to fantastic ratings over 33 seasons between 2002 and 2022, Clarkson moved on to "Clarkson's Farm," a show about him running a farm in West England.

'Where it is of no concern of anybody.'

Difficult conversation

In the final two episodes of Season 5, Clarkson revealed to his friends and co-stars Charlie Ireland and Kaleb Cooper that his recent disappearance was because he was getting tests done.

The show aired Clarkson having a difficult conversation with his mates, revealing his diagnosis: "I've got cancer," Clarkson said.

Cooper appeared shocked, replying, "No."

Clarkson offered a shrug and a "yep." Cooper asked, "Where?"

"Where is of no concern of anybody," Clarkson firmly stated. "I've known since May."

In the later episode, however, Clarkson confirmed to his co-stars that he has prostate cancer.

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'Fingers crossed'

As reported by Variety, Clarkson said he had "disappeared off the other week," had had a biopsy done, and that the cancer is "aggressive," but it's "really early."

He added, "I'll have to go and have an operation, and then — the operation is in and out in no time — but your body's out of action for a little while."

By the final episode, Clarkson had already gone through the procedure, seemingly telling his friend that part of his prostate had been removed.

"10% of it is dead, the 10% where the cancer is," Clarkson explained, per the BBC.

"I had the op, and just fingers crossed it's worked; we don't know yet."

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Wiktor Szymanowicz/Future Publishing/Getty Images

Carry on

Clarkson took to his Instagram page on Tuesday to say that the Season 5 finale was "really, really difficult," but it was his words in the show's last episode that displayed Clarkson's true perseverance and classic English attitude.

The season started "with me in a hospital bed and we are at the end of Season 5 and I'm back in a hospital bed," the 66-year-old said. He noted that if his treatment is "successful, I'll see you for Season 6, and if it isn't, I won't."

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