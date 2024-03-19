11-year-old shoots man who was attacking his pregnant mother after breaking into their hotel room, NC police say

North Carolina police said that an 11-year-old shot a man who was attacking his pregnant mother after breaking into their hotel room.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said officers were called to the incident at 11 p.m. on Wednesday at the InTown Suites Extended Stay in west Charlotte off of the I-77.



The man allegedly broke into the room and attacked the 27-year-old mother, leaving her with scratches and bruises.

Police said that the boy saw his mother being attacked and he shot the man.

Both the man and the pregnant woman were hospitalized.

Police said that the woman knew the man and that the incident was a domestic violence situation. They filed numerous charges against the man, including assault by strangulation, assault on an unborn child, and false imprisonment.

Police have not pressed charges against the boy.

Charlotte is a large city of more than 874k people in northern North Carolina.

A similar story unfolded in February when a 14-year-old shot and killed a homeless man who was trying to break into his home in Texas, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office. Police said that the man was wearing gloves and a backpack, which indicated to them that he was intent on robbing the home.

The child was at home alone because his father was at work. Police said that he fired five or six times at the homeless man. A neighbor told KHOU-TV that she witnessed the man try to open the door and get shot by the child.

"I still haven't been able to stop shaking," said Araceli Herrera. "If my daughter was in that situation, honestly I would be happy that my daughter was safe. And the other guy, I don't know what his intentions were."

Police said they had received other calls about the same man kicking at doors and asking for money.

Here's a local news report about the incident:

