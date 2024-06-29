12 employees at the Red Rocks Amphitheater spot a three-story UFO: Report

The National UFO Reporting Center released a report earlier this month that suggested around a dozen employees at the Red Rocks Amphitheater watched on as a large UFO lit up the sky in Colorado.

The employees were reportedly cleaning up the grounds around 1:00 a.m. on June 5 shortly after country music star Ian Munsick took the stage for the evening's performance. The employees claimed that they spotted a dark metallic disk appear in the sky.

'[I]t started fading away until it was invisible. It didn’t shoot off into the distance. It simply dissolved into the ether. We all watched it vanish.'

The anonymous employee who reported the incident said "[o]ne of our coworkers suddenly said to us, 'Hey, what is that over there? It looks like a spaceship.'"

The employee described how their peers "all turned around in the direction he was pointing and sure enough, there was a UFO hovering about a half a mile to a mile north of red rocks," per the post.

“A dozen of us saw it. We all kept asking each other, ‘Are you seeing this too?’ It was a resounding ‘yes’ from everyone in the group.”

The tipster claimed that the mysterious flying object hovered above the treetops around the Golden, Colorado, venue for less than a minute before it "disappeared into thin air," according to witnesses.

The report mentioned that the object was disc-shaped and had three stories that resembled a massive office building. The object was estimated to be several hundred feet in length and was illuminated with lights, according to the New York Post.

Just as disturbing as seeing the object, witnesses claimed that it did not make a sound. It was completely silent as it hovered, according to the report.

“What’s even crazier is that as soon as we all started noticing it and stopped what we were doing to pay attention to it, the craft tipped at an angle and slowly started moving belly-first to the east. Then it started fading away until it was invisible. It didn’t shoot off into the distance. It simply dissolved into the ether. We all watched it vanish,” the post noted.

No explanation for the sudden disappearance was provided. Additionally, the tipster insisted that the object could not have been mistaken for a satellite or drone.

The New York Post reported that there have been 3,320 UFO sightings reported in the state of Colorado alone. This makes it the 12th-ranking spot for states with the most sightings. It is still uncertain what, specifically, the witnesses saw in the sky that evening.

