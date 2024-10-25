14-year-old girl's brilliant trick on alleged pedophile leads to in-person meeting — but not with her. Now he's behind bars.

Arizona police commended a teen girl for her quick wits that helped land a potential sexual predator behind bars.

The 14-year-old girl was walking home from school on Oct. 16 when 37-year-old Isaiah Navarro approached her, according to a statement from the Glendale Police Department.

'Navarro arrived at the location but instead of the 14-year-old young lady, Navarro met up with some handcuffs and was placed under arrest.'

Police obtained Ring security video that shows the teen walking across the street in a residential neighborhood when Navarro was inside his car and started a conversation with the girl.

The teen told police Navarro asked her where the closest McDonald's was located. She gave him an answer.

Then, the man allegedly asked for the girl's phone number. The quick-thinking teen wisely provided her mother's cell phone number instead of her own.

Once the teen told her mother what had happened, the mom got law enforcement involved.

Navarro allegedly began texting the number — not knowing he was talking to detectives and not the 14-year-old girl.

Glendale detectives posed as the underage girl and allegedly communicated with the suspect through text messages from the mother's cell phone.

The police shared alleged screenshots of the text message conversation.

When asked how old he was, Navarro reportedly said he was 37 years old.

He then allegedly asked, "Is that OK?"

Detectives responded: "I'm a minor."

Police purportedly wrote to the man, "My mom will get so mad so will my dad. I'm only 14."

Navarro reportedly replied, "Maybe one day. Can you keep our convo between me and you?"

Navarro allegedly requested photos of the 14-year-old girl.

"The conversation became more and more graphic with Navarro describing and asking for specific sex acts, without any regard for the age of the victim," police said.

Police added that Navarro "invited the victim to perform sexual acts with him."

Navarro repeatedly asked to meet up with the girl and reportedly called the number up to 30 times.

Detectives set up a place and a time to meet, and Navarro allegedly went there a few hours later.

"Navarro arrived at the location but instead of the 14-year-old young lady, Navarro met up with some handcuffs and was placed under arrest," the police said.

Navarro was arrested on the spot. The accused pedophile was booked into the Maricopa County Jail and is facing charges of luring a minor for sexual exploitation and attempting to commit sexual conduct with a minor.

He's being held on a $250,000 bond.

"Here is a prime example of a young lady who thought quickly on her feet and did the right thing," police said. "We at the Glendale Police Department commend this young lady for her bravery and her smart thinking!"

Police are urging anyone who's had a similar encounter with the suspect to contact detectives at 623-930-3000.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!