19-year-old driver couldn't have worn a worse T-shirt during DUI arrest

California Highway Patrol-Monterey officials shared photos of what they said came from a recent arrest of a 19-year-old driver for DUI.

The CHP said in their Facebook post that "if you’re under 21, the message is simple: Don’t drink, and always stay sober behind the wheel."

'That’s gonna be an expensive shirt!'

Officials added, "Driving under the influence puts your life and the lives of others at risk. One bad decision can have lasting consequences."

"Make responsible choices, stay sober, and never get behind the wheel impaired," the CHP also said.

It certainly was not an unusual arrest — but the driver's T-shirt choice is most definitely eye-catching ... for all the wrong reasons.

RELATED: Florida female, 24, allegedly plows into parked car, smacks car's owner — and her DUI arrest video is a hoot

Image source: California Highway Patrol-Monterey

That's right. The T-shirt's message said, "This is no time to be sober."

One has to wonder what thoughts the CHP officer who made the arrest had going through his head when he got a gander at the driver's rather damning piece of clothing.

Some commenters who reacted to the CHP's post shared a few gems:

"That’s gonna be an expensive shirt!" one commenter wrote.

"Wow, wear that shirt and drive impaired, underage? 'Don't blame others for the road you are on, that's your own asphalt!' Thanks CHP for teaching this young man a lesson and helping keep us safe," another user said.

"This is why prison is needed for 1st time offenders," another commenter said. "Make them think twice."

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