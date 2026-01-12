4 violent robbery suspects arrested; but when jailer opens cell to check on 1 suspect, more violence — and an escape — ensues

Police in Sugar Land, Texas, said four males physically attacked a clerk at a CVS store in the 1400 block of Crabb River Road in the Greatwood area and made off with a bag of cash just before 2 a.m. Sunday. Sugar Land is just under 30 minutes southwest of Houston.

The clerk suffered minor injuries but required no hospital transport, police said, adding that four suspects in the aggravated robbery were soon located and taken into custody.

However, a police department jailer checked on one of the four prisoners later on Sunday — around 4:50 p.m. — and the jailer was assaulted when he opened the cell, police said.

With that, the suspect was able to release the other prisoners, and they all escaped, police said.

But the four suspects — 19-year-old Edmound Guillory, 18-year-old Devontae Simon, and 17-year-olds Desean Dillard and Clayton Johnson — were located around 6:20 p.m. and taken back into custody. KTRK-TV reported that they were found at the First Colony Church of Christ.

Police said their jailer was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.

Police told KTRK that all four suspects will be transported to Fort Bend County Jail. Police said in addition to the initial charges of aggravated robbery, the suspects now face charges ranging from escape to attempted murder.

Commenters underneath the police department's Facebook post about the jail escape weren't thrilled with the suspects, to say the least:

"Please put these idiots away," one commenter wrote, adding that "we don't need them on the street; that's what's wrong with things these days; [teenage] punks have no respect."

"Fathers please help your sons when they are young," another user urged.

"Oooh, that FAFO is about to come back on them," another commenter remarked.

"Thugs!" another user exclaimed before adding "prayers for the officer who was injured and for those who caught these incorrigibles."

"I hope they get the justice they deserve!" another commenter stated. "Clearly they cannot be trusted to live in society!"

