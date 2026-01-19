5-year-old boy weighed about 19 pounds at time of death, cops say: 'Probably the worst case of child neglect I've seen'

Around 9 p.m. on New Year's Day, deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office in Louisiana responded to a reported medical emergency involving a juvenile at a gas station in Geismar, the sheriff's office said. Geismar is about 30 minutes southeast of Baton Rouge.

Upon arrival, deputies found 5-year-old Marley Perilloux unresponsive, officials said.

'People be treating their pets almost better than that.'

Detectives told WAFB-TV the boy's parents put him in a car and called 911 in search of help, and deputies met them at the gas station off Highway 73.

Deputies immediately began performing CPR on the boy while awaiting emergency services, the sheriff's office said.

Marley was transported to an area hospital while deputies and other first responders continued life-saving measures, officials said.

Ascension Parish Sheriff's Col. Donald Capelo told WAFB that medical professionals at the hospital "continued to work on the child for about 40, 45 minutes before the child just passed away."

Detectives with the juvenile unit of the sheriff's office opened an investigation following reports of apparent injuries on the juvenile and additional concerns of child neglect, including severe malnourishment, the sheriff's office said.

During their investigation, detectives executed a search warrant at the home where Marley lived with his parents, 33-year-old Marlon Perilloux and 27-year-old Raynisa Young, officials said.

Detectives reported the home's interior was in poor condition and barely livable due to Perilloux and Young's negligence, officials said.

Detectives interviewed Perilloux and Young and learned that both parents failed to ensure proper hygiene, feeding, and medical care for Marley, who weighed about 19 pounds at the time of death, officials said.

Detectives arrested Perilloux and Young for negligent homicide, second-degree cruelty to juveniles, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and illegal carrying of weapons, the sheriff's office said.

Both were transported to the Ascension Parish Jail with no bond, officials said, adding that additional or upgraded charges are pending.

In addition, investigators said Marley was bedridden and apparently never left the house, WAFB reported.

"This is probably the worst case of child neglect I’ve seen in my 34 years of law enforcement," Capelo told the station. "To put it in perspective, when the coroners come out, there are body bags for adults, and there are body bags for infants. And this child, 5 years old, fit in an infant body bag."

Cellphone video WAFB obtained shows the Geismar apartment where the family of six lived in squalor, the station said, adding that the unit was filled with trash, debris, and mattresses on the floor.

Neighbors told the station the news stunned them, and they had no idea what was happening inside the home.

"People be treating their pets almost better than that," neighbor Calvin Lewis told WAFB.

Lewis added to the station that neighbors gladly would have helped if the family had asked.

"We're a neighborhood where somebody needs something, that we have something going on," Lewis told WAFB. "You're more than welcome to come get a plate or, you know, any way we can help out."

The state removed the three other children from the home, the station said.

The district attorney told WAFB that he will see if any other adults knew about the child's condition — and if they did, they also could face charges.

An autopsy is pending, the station said, adding that investigators said it's unclear when the child last ate.

Capelo urged parents dealing with tough times to seek help, WAFB noted.

"They need to seek help, whether it be through a family member, whether it be through [the Department of Children & Family Services], a division of the state, but you have to seek help," he told the station. "You have to do whatever you can and whatever means you have to just take care of your children."

