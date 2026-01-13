'A true American original': Trump, Vance, Musk, and others pay tribute to the late Scott Adams amid leftist attacks

Following the heartbreaking news of Scott Adams' death on Tuesday, the leftist media wasted no time before slinging mud at the ardent conservative cartoonist and author. However many conservative political figures and commentators came to the "Dilbert" creator's defense just as quickly.

President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance, for instance, came to Adams' defense, praised his work, and thanked him for standing up for conservative values, even when it wasn't easy.

'Instead he chose courage and died surrounded by the love of tens of millions.'

Trump posted a photo of Adams and himself in the Oval Office. He wrote, "Sadly, the Great Influencer, Scott Adams, has passed away. He was a fantastic guy, who liked and respected me when it wasn’t fashionable to do so. He bravely fought a long battle against a terrible disease. My condolences go out to his family, and all of his many friends and listeners. He will be truly missed. God bless you Scott!"

Matt Walsh of the Daily Wire delivered a poignant message to Adams' detractors.

"To have monsters celebrate your death is not a bad thing. In fact it is a tribute. But to die and have no one either mourn or celebrate, to die and be forgotten, to have left no impact of any kind on the world, to have your existence add up to nothing in the end — that is the greatest horror. And it’s the fate of basically every leftist who gloated over Charlie, and gloats now over Scott. Gloat all you want, you pathetic nothings. We will not return the favor when you die, because we won’t know or care."

Vance paid his respects to Adams on social media: "Scott Adams was a true American original, and a great ally to the President of the United States and the entire administration. My prayers go to Scott and all of you who loved him."

"We lost one of the good ones but we'll never forget him," Vance added.

"Rest in glorious peace, @ScottAdamsSays — you changed more lives and made the world infinitely better. God bless you and thank you for everything you did for me. We will always love you," Fox News comedian and host Greg Gutfeld said.

Mike Cernovich chimed in, "Scott Adams could have kept his mouth shut in 2015, kept those lavish corporate speaking gigs where he'd earn 50-100K per talk, and have died with an extra zero or two in his bank account. Instead he chose courage and died surrounded by the love of tens of millions."

Quote-tweeting Adams' final message, Elon Musk commented, "Even though I knew his death was coming, as he told us it would, I still can’t believe he has died. Rest in peace, good and great man, rest in peace."

Adams' X account posted a two-page "Final Message" mid-morning Tuesday. The statement offers a reflection on his life and work and, significantly, shined a light on his apparent last-minute conversion to Christianity.

"I'm not a believer, but I have to admit the risk-reward calculation for doing so looks attractive. So, here I go," the statement reads in part. "I accept Jesus Christ as my lord and savior, and I look forward to spending an eternity with him. The part about me not being a believer should be quickly resolved if I wake up in heaven. I won't need any more convincing than that. And I hope I am still qualified for entry."

Adams died after a prolonged battle with metastatic prostate cancer. He announced his diagnosis last May and suggested in early January that his days were numbered following serious complications, including lower-body paralysis.

