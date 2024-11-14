ABC News in ‘panic mode’ to balance ‘The View’ after anti-Trump panel misses voter sentiment: Report

ABC News is reportedly in "panic mode" trying to find more conservative voices to balance "The View" after the show's entire panel threw their support behind Vice President Kamala Harris' failed presidential bid.

Sources told the New York Post that the network is scrambling to rectify the voter disconnect on the talk show. According to the unidentified sources, ABC News has been hosting "intense," "high-level meetings" since last week.

Reportedly, the first order of business for the network's executives is to find a panelist to join the show who is a supporter of President-elect Donald Trump. Even the show's two current so-called Republican co-hosts, Ana Navarro and Alyssa Farah Griffin, have repeatedly bashed Trump and his policies.

A source told the Post that the show is "facing pressure from higher-ups."

"Viewers can expect some major changes including bringing in new panelists that can bring in a pro-Trump perspective," the source continued. "Everyone on 'The View' endorsed Kamala Harris. They lost. They are out of touch with America."

"For a show about different perspectives, 'The View' doesn't seem to have any when it comes to Trump. ABC bosses don't want to alienate the pro-Trump demographic," the source added.

The source speculated that bringing on a pro-Trump host could cause a stir with the other panelists.

"The question is what will happen to the Whoopis and the Joys if they bring on a Trumpster?" the source questioned, referring to Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar.

Whether the network plans to replace any current hosts or simply add another panelist is unclear.

A second source told the Post, "We are trying to sort out how we cover the next 4 years when everyone inside ABC News is on one side."

An ABC spokesperson denied the sources' claims, stating that it is an "opinion-based show featuring a diverse panel of women with different points of view."

The spokesperson then remarked that the show had just seen its highest ratings, seemingly oblivious to the likely reason behind the surge in viewership. It is plausible that many Americans, especially those with conservative views who typically avoid the program, flocked to see the far-left panelists' dramatic reactions to Trump's landslide election win.

The ABC News spokesperson told the Post, "The current panel is clearly resonating with audiences given that the series just had its highest rated episode in more than a decade and hit a 4-year high in total viewers."

After Trump's win, Behar accused his supporters of being racist and misogynistic.

Co-host Sunny Hostin questioned what was "wrong" with the Americans who voted for him, blaming "uneducated white women" and "Latino men" for Harris' loss.

Meghan McCain, a former co-host on "The View," criticized her former colleagues for being out of touch with American voters.

"Respectfully, please stop sending me clips from The View," she told her followers on X. "It's a radical progressive insane asylum and that is why I left years ago."

In an earlier post, McCain wrote, "It is actual malfeasance on the part of ABC news that there isn't one single conservative woman on The View this morning who voted for Trump or simply isn't repulsed by his supporters to explain to America why he is still so popular."