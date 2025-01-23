Afghan refugee imported by Biden admin allegedly spills blood in America

A refugee from Afghanistan living in Michigan is in police custody after he allegedly stabbed his caseworker multiple times.

Around 2 p.m. Wednesday, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office responded to a call about a vicious stabbing in an upscale neighborhood in Orion Township, about 40 miles north of Detroit. The suspect then fled the scene in his vehicle but was soon apprehended.

It turns out that the suspect is a refugee from Afghanistan, and the man he stabbed is a caseworker for a company that helps refugees resettle in Michigan. Authorities do not believe anyone else was involved.

The victim suffered "multiple stab wounds," Sheriff Mike Bouchard said, and was immediately taken into surgery. While his injuries have been described as "very serious," thankfully, his condition is reportedly improving.

The names of the suspect and victim have not been released. It is unclear when the suspect arrived in America and what his current immigration status is.

"We don’t know specifically what his complaint was or his motive was," Sheriff Bouchard said of the stabbing suspect in Michigan. Whatever his reasons, he apparently attacked someone who Bouchard said was just "trying to do their job, which is to help that person assimilate."

The violent incident comes just days after President Donald Trump signed an executive order suspending the U.S. Refugee Assistance Program. The order then resulted in canceled flights to the U.S. for thousands of prospective refugees from around the world — including Afghanistan — as Blaze News previously reported.

The EO claimed that continued refugee resettlements are not currently in the best interest of America or Americans.

"The United States lacks the ability to absorb large numbers of migrants, and in particular, refugees, into its communities in a manner that does not compromise the availability of resources for Americans, that protects their safety and security, and that ensures the appropriate assimilation of refugees," it read in part.

As might be expected, liberal media outlets responded to the EO and the canceled flights by sharing sob stories about America-aligned Afghanis stranded at home or in third-party countries.

"We know this means that unaccompanied children, (Afghan) partner forces who trained, fought, and died or were injured alongside our troops, and families of active-duty U.S. service members are going to be stuck," Shawn VanDiver, head of #AfghanEvac, told Reuters.

While the media caterwauled about the plight of foreigners abroad, it appears at least one who managed to make his way to America attacked one of the people trying to help him get settled here.

Elias Muawad, a criminal defense attorney who specializes in immigration issues, indicated to FOX 2 that many refugees living in America have not been thoroughly vetted.

"I’m not going to tell you that it happens all the time," Muawad said, referring to the incident in Michigan, "but statistically you don’t know who these people are. You don’t know what kind of criminal record they have. You don’t know what mental health issues they had."

"The biggest issue for a lot of these immigrants is claiming asylum," he added. "And they have to prove to the immigration judge that if they go back to their country, they are going to be in fear of death or serious injury."

"It’s hard to prove."

The suspect in Michigan is not the only Afghan refugee to be accused of a heinous crime lately. Nasir Ahmad Tawhedi, a 27-year-old Afghan citizen living in Oklahoma City, was arrested after the Justice Department foiled his "plot to acquire semi-automatic weapons and commit a violent attack in the name of ISIS on U.S. soil on Election Day," then-Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement in early October.

Just a few weeks before Tawhedi was charged, then-candidate Trump slammed the Biden-Harris administration for importing perhaps "thousands of terrorists" following the disastrous withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan in 2021:

Biden surrendered Afghanistan to terrorists and left thousands of Americans for dead by pulling out the Military before the citizens. Now we are learning that out of the 26,000 people who have been evacuated, only 4,000 are Americans. You can be sure the Taliban, who are now in complete control, didn't allow the best and brightest to board these evacuation flights. Instead, we can only imagine how many thousands of terrorists have been airlifted out of Afghanistan and into neighborhoods around the world. ... What a terrible failure. NO VETTING. How many terrorists will Joe Biden bring to America? We don’t know!

