African Methodists take a stand for biblical marriage after United Methodist Church adopts pro-LGBT measures

A group of African Methodists released a statement last week, taking a stand for orthodox Christian teaching on sexual ethics.

The United Methodist Church joined ranks with other progressive American denominations last week when, at its general conference, the church reversed prohibitions on LGBT clergy, same-sex weddings, and rules against LGBT-practicing members.

Now, United Methodist pastors can openly practice the LGBT lifestyle and will not face discipline for officiating same-sex marriages. The denomination, moreover, no longer teaches that "the practice of homosexuality ... is incompatible with Christian teaching."

But Methodist representatives from the majority world are standing their ground.

In a statement, a group of African Methodist delegates accused the UMC of following in the footsteps of "western culture" to change the definition of marriage.

"The United Methodist Church has chosen to follow what pleases man instead of what pleases God," the delegates charged.

"The United Methodist Church has changed the definition of marriage. It now defines marriage differently from what God created it to be in the beginning (Genesis 2:18, 23-25). It has changed the definition of marriage from how Jesus described it in Matthew 19 as one man and one woman," the delegates added.

"In Africa we do not believe we know better than Jesus. We do not believe we know better than God. We do not believe we know better than the Bible," they said.

The African leaders made it clear they want the entire world to know where they stand: "We do not accept a change in the definition of marriage, and we will never accept marriage as anything other than one man and one woman."

Nimia Peralta, a delegate from the Philippines, similarly said, "While we celebrate worldwide regionalization, I truly believe the definition of marriage can never be regionalized."

Measures to approve the progressive guidelines were adopted with overwhelming approval.

That's because most conservative Methodists chose not to attend the conference. Indeed, thousands of former UMC congregations have voted to leave the UMC, joining the Global Methodist Church or remaining independent.

The pushback from African Methodists demonstrates an important phenomenon happening in Christian circles today: the embrace of pro-LGBT theology is almost entirely confined to the Western church.

On the other hand, Christians in Asia, Africa, and Latin America — areas of the world where the issues of sexuality and gender are not cultural lightning rods — are remaining faithful to orthodox Christian teaching on sexual ethics.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!