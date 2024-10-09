After crowing about $750 for hurricane victims, Harris now claims Trump spreading 'disinformation' about FEMA money

Democratic presidential nominee and Vice President Kamala Harris accused opponent and former President Donald Trump of spreading "disinformation" about the Federal Emergency Management Agency's lack of available resources for Americans impacted by Hurricane Helene.



Harris told reporters this week, "There's a lot of mis- and disinformation being pushed out there by the former president about what is available."

'Reckless, irresponsible, and relentless promotion of disinformation and outright lies that are disturbing people.'

"It's extraordinarily irresponsible. It's about him; it's not about you," she continued. "And the reality is that FEMA has so many resources that are available to folks who desperately need them now and resources that are about helping people get back on their feet and rebuild and have places to go."

Deanne Criswell, the FEMA administrator, claimed that Trump's statements have scared individuals from applying for the aid that they need.

"People that have been impacted are afraid to apply for our assistance," she stated.

Harris previously announced that those impacted by Hurricane Helene are eligible to receive $750 from FEMA for emergency supplies.

On Wednesday, President Joe Biden also accused Trump of spreading inaccurate information.

"Over the last few weeks there's been a reckless, irresponsible, and relentless promotion of disinformation and outright lies that are disturbing people," Biden said. "Former President Trump has led the onslaught of lies."

"They're saying that the money needed for this crisis is being diverted to migrants. What a ridiculous thing to say; it's not true," he added.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre also called claims that FEMA funding was being redirected to migrants "categorically false."

However, in a September 2022 press briefing, Jean-Pierre stated, "FEMA regional administrators have been meeting with city officials on site to coordinate available federal support from FEMA and other federal agencies. Funding is also available through FEMA's emergency food and shelter program to eligible local governments and not-for-profit organizations upon request to support humanitarian relief for migrants."

According to FEMA's website, its Shelter and Services Program, which is run in partnership with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, provides funds to nongovernmental organizations "to provide humanitarian services to noncitizen migrants."

Further, its website notes that the SSP program has a budget of $650 million for fiscal year 2024 to provide such services.

Last week, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas warned that FEMA does not have the funds to make it through the hurricane season, Blaze News previously reported.

"We are meeting the immediate needs with the money that we have. We are expecting another hurricane hitting. We do not have the funds," he stated during a press briefing. "FEMA does not have the funds to make it through the season and what is imminent."

Trump has repeatedly slammed the administration for using FEMA funds to provide services to illegal immigrants. He told his supporters during a rally in Saginaw, Michigan, "They stole the FEMA money, just like they stole it from a bank, so they could give it to their illegal immigrants that they want to have vote for them this season."