Alleged home intruder — with reported '135 prior interactions' with cops — runs into homeowner with .45 caliber handgun

An alleged home intruder — with a reported "135 previous interactions" with cops — didn't get very far into an Indiana residence early Friday morning after the homeowner reportedly shot him in the face.

Henry County deputies at 1:45 a.m. responded to a residence after a homeowner called 911 and reported someone was trying to break into his home, Sheriff John Sproles told WISH-TV, adding that the homeowner heard his dog barking and a voice outside.

The homeowner was with his wife and 3-year-old child at the time of incident.

Sproles told the station the intruder had broken two front windows and was reaching inside the home and attempting to pull the blinds down when the homeowner fired one shot from a .45 caliber handgun.

When deputies arrived, they found a man lying on the front porch with a gunshot wound to the face, WISH said.

The station added that the alleged intruder was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital, where he underwent surgery and was listed in critical but stable condition.

WISH said authorities haven't released the individual's identity but "confirmed he’s had 135 prior interactions" with Henry County law enforcement, "most of which were related to mental health issues."

Sproles added to the station that the incident appears to be isolated incident and that there is no ongoing threat to the public. WISH said there was not a motive for the break-in.

“This incident highlights the dire crisis we are facing with inadequate resources to house people with mental illness,” Sproles added to WISH.

You can view a video report here about the incident.

How are people reacting?

Those commenting under WISH's Facebook post about the incident seemed decidedly in the homeowner's corner. The following are a few examples:

"Good guy with the ability to protect himself and his family!" one commenter wrote. "Excellent!!!

"The more this happens the less they’ll even try," another user said. "Good work, homeowner — you're a true American hero."

"Give him a medal," another commenter declared.

