American woman reportedly brutally beaten by growling, 'pure evil,' fake taxi driver on Caribbean island: 'I fought for my life'

An American woman vacationing on a Caribbean island was brutally beaten by a man claiming to be a taxi driver, according to authorities.

The Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force said 29-year-old Davidson Martin was charged with one count of inflicting grievous bodily harm.

Suyapa Ramos, from New Jersey, went on a vacation on the Caribbean island of Turks and Caicos this month.

Ramos was enjoying her vacation — visiting pristine beaches and dancing.

On the evening of March 10, Ramos attempted to take a taxi cab back to her hotel from a bar.

Ramos noted, "I believe after 10 they don't run, and that was something I found out the hard way. I trusted someone who said they were a taxi."

Apparently, the man who offered to drive Ramos back to the hotel was not a legitimate taxi driver.

Ramos said that people at the bar seemed to know the alleged taxi cab driver.

Suddenly, the alleged taxi driver began attacking her during the drive.

"That was the scariest thing I had to encounter to come face to face with evil. Pure evil," Ramos told WABC-TV.

"While he was beating me, he was growling at me, he was trying to poke my eye out," Ramos said.

Thankfully, Ramos was able to break free from the brutal attack.

However, Ramos suffered a major injury and lost vision in her left eye.

The Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force noted, "Based on the information received and interviews conducted, Mr. Martin is alleged to have attacked the female victim."

Ramos said, "I fought for my life. It was so scary to feel yourself so close to death."

"It wasn't just a woman, it was a mom, a daughter, a grandmother, a sister, a friend and an American tourist," Ramos added.



The suspect reportedly stole the victim's cell phone.

Martin's bail was set at $10,000. He is scheduled to appear in court in May.



The U.S. State Department issued a travel advisory about Turks and Caicos in July.

The Department of State warned: "Exercise increased caution in the Turks and Caicos Islands due to crime."

The warning advises Americans not to walk alone at night and "do not physically resist any robbery attempt."

Ramos warned other Americans, "Be careful where you travel to because paradise can turn into a nightmare for anyone but especially a woman and tourists."

Woman 'fought for her life' during assault in Turks and Caicos www.youtube.com

