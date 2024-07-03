Heart singer Ann Wilson announces removal of 'something that ... was cancerous,' says she will receive 'preventative chemotherapy'

Ann Wilson of Heart fame announced that she will receive preventative chemotherapy.

The renowned rocker said in a statement that she had undergone a procedure "to remove something," which turned out to be "cancerous."

'I've so much more to sing.'

"I recently underwent an operation to remove something that, as it turns out, was cancerous. The operation was successful & I'm feeling great but my doctors are now advising me to undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy & I've decided to do it," she said in a statement posted on social media.

She indicated that she plans to get back to performing again in the future.

"And so my doctors are instructing me to take the rest of the year away from the stage in order to fully recover. To the ticket buyers, I really do wish we could do these gigs. Please know that I absolutely plan to be back on stage in 2025. My team is getting those details sorted & we'll let you know the plan as soon as we can. Thanks for all the support. This is merely a pause. I've so much more to sing," she wrote. "Respectfully, this is the last public statement I'd like to make on the matter."

Heart is known for popular songs such as "Barracuda," "Crazy on You," and "Alone."

