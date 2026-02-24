Former teacher's aide gets crushing prison sentence after her conviction of sexually abusing 4 boys: 'Justice was served'

A former teacher's aide in Wisconsin has been sentenced to more than half a century in prison after her conviction of committing child sex crimes against four boys, according to authorities.

The Kenosha County District Attorney announced last week that Judge David Hughes sentenced 34-year-old Anna Marie Crocker to 51.5 years in prison and 32 years of extended supervision. Crocker — a mother of four — will not be eligible for release until she is approximately 85 years old.

'Her betrayal of trust, victim-blaming, and efforts to intimidate the victims only deepened the harm.'

In December, Crocker pleaded guilty to first-degree child sexual assault, child sexual exploitation (filming), second-degree sexual assault of a child, use of a computer to facilitate a child sex crime, intimidation of a victim, and child enticement-sexual contact, according to WITI-TV.

Before being sentenced, Crocker claimed to have taken "full responsibility for what has taken place," WISN-TV reported.

"I am disturbed by the harm and distress, along with the trauma that you have to endure," Crocker continued. "I am deeply sorry that this has caused confusion, pain, and anger, and that you have to live with this the rest of your lives."

WISN reported that Judge Hughes said during sentencing, "She sought out children, she used children, and she took advantage of children."

Kenosha County Deputy District Attorney Rosa Delgado prosecuted the case and proclaimed, "Justice was served today for the four children this defendant groomed and sexually abused."

Delgado also declared, "Her betrayal of trust, victim-blaming, and efforts to intimidate the victims only deepened the harm."

Kenosha County District Attorney Xavier Solis said in a statement, "This case represents a profound breach of trust."

Solis added, "When an adult connected to our schools exploits our children, the harm is severe and lasting."

As Blaze News reported in October 2024, officers with the Sensitive Crime Unit of the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department began an investigation into Crocker after she was suspected of sexual misconduct involving a "current and former student of the school."

At the time, Crocker had been a teaching assistant at Riverview Elementary School.

According to a criminal complaint, Crocker sexually assaulted a 12-year-old boy in the winter of 2023-2024.

The victim told investigators that Crocker removed his pants and was on top of him and noted that she was "naked."

"She then began making him do things that she wanted," the complaint read.

According to the complaint, the victim repeatedly told Crocker "to get off of him, but she would not listen," and that he "also tried to push her off."

The criminal complaint stated that the victim told investigators that he was "scared and traumatized."

The complaint noted that the victim said Crocker told him to apologize for the sexual abuse and that she was trying to "make him feel guilty."

A detective with the Twin Lakes Police Department interviewed a 13-year-old boy who "reported to a school staff member that he received inappropriate material and messages" from Crocker, the complaint stated.

The victim told police that he had received sexually explicit videos from Crocker, according to court documents.

Court docs said the second victim was "scared" about interacting with the educational assistant because the first victim, who is his friend, told him that Crocker raped him.

A 14-year-old male victim told police that he had been "exchanging sexual chats and pictures via Snapchat with the defendant," according to the criminal complaint.

The court documents said the victim told investigators that Crocker "sexually assaulted him in a parking lot in Racine County in August of 2024."

Detectives searched Crocker's Snapchat and discovered a conversation between her and a 16-year-old that the former school staffer made sexual, according to the complaint.

Court docs noted that the boy's younger brother is "friends with the defendant’s son," and Crocker told the victim not to tell his younger brother "about them having sex, if it were to happen."

The teen said Crocker "sent him pictures in which sex was 'inferred,'" according to court records.

The court docs said the victim told police that Crocker "wanted to have sex with him at her residence and that they agreed upon a day, but that he never went through with it."

The criminal complaint said Crocker invited the boy to her home on Oct. 11, 2024, even though the underage victim divulged his age.

WITI reported that Crocker was taken into custody on Oct. 11, 2024.

According to WISN, the school board terminated Crocker on Oct. 14, 2024.

