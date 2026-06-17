15 members of Antifa-linked group BUSTED for allegedly trying to hurt or impede ICE, leading to chaos at the courthouse

The Justice Department has announced indictments against more than a dozen members of Direct Action Minnesota, a group dedicated to opposing federal immigration enforcement.

In a media briefing Tuesday, U.S. Attorney Daniel Rosen claimed the Antifa-related organization members had "violently" opposed immigration law enforcement.

He identified a Direct Action Minnesota subgroup called the Black Cat Workers Collective, which he accused of utilizing, advocating, and promoting 'militant tactics and violence.'

"Today, a federal indictment was unsealed charging 15 defendants with conspiracy to impede or injure federal officers and other charges related to efforts of two Minneapolis-based Antifa groups that violently opposed the enforcement of federal law in our state," Rosen said.

Some of the members faced additional charges, including making interstate threats, interstate stalking, assault on a federal officer, destruction of government property, and solicitation to commit a crime of violence.

Rosen accused Direct Action Minnesota of training its members in the "aggressive use of shields against law enforcement, surveillance, operational planning, and rapid mobilization against law enforcement actions."

He identified a Direct Action Minnesota subgroup called the Black Cat Workers Collective, which he accused of utilizing, advocating, and promoting "militant tactics and violence."

Some of the members infiltrated peaceful protests against the Whipple Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility and blockaded federal operations on at least two occasions, according to Rosen.

The evidence included video from 37-year-old Kyle Wagner, who allegedly made explicit threats of violence against ICE members and called them Nazis. Wagner was arrested in February at his Minneapolis apartment.

"We want to know who they are. We will identify every single one of them and we will prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law. If it has to be done at the barrel of a gun, then let us have a little f**king fun," Wagner allegedly wrote.

"This is where ICE has come to die," he added.

In one of the videos of Wagner's arrest, he wore a shirt reading, "I AM ANTIFA."

Only 12 of the 15 indicted were in custody, and three others are being sought.

Direct Action Minnesota did not respond to a request for comment from Blaze News.

RELATED: 'This is where ICE has come to die': Self-identified Antifa member arrested for threats against federal agents, DOJ says

The DHS lashed out at the framing of the indictments by CBS News, which noted that no actual acts of violence against federal officers were cited by Rosen.

"These violent rioters weren’t charged for 'opposing immigration enforcement' — they were charged because they violently obstructed and assaulted law enforcement agents and destroyed government property. Why is the media excusing violence?" the agency asked Tuesday on social media.

In St. Paul on Tuesday afternoon, activists outraged over the charges against the Direct Action Minnesota defendants held a rally outside the federal courthouse. Some allegedly refused to shut the courthouse doors and chanted, "Drop the charges, drop them now," according to KSTP.

One participant told the outlet: "We tried to get into the courthouse to pack the court."

In response, law enforcement apparently sprayed some type of orange-colored chemical on crowds gathered by the doors.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!