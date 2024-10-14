Archaeologists discover one of the world's oldest Christian churches in history's first Christian country

Archaeologists have uncovered the remains of one of the world's oldest Christian churches in an ancient city located in Armenia.

On Oct. 11, the University of Münster announced the discovery of a previously unknown church in a press release.

Archaeologists also found some fragments of marble imported from the Mediterranean, from which experts determined the church was 'lavishly decorated.'

Archaeologists from the National Academy of Sciences of Armenia and the University of Münster in Germany have discovered the remains of one of the oldest Christian churches in the ancient Armenian city of Artaxata, the capital of the kingdom of Armenia for almost six centuries.

Researchers believe the church dates back to the fourth century.

"Typologically, the find corresponds to early Christian memorial buildings," the press release stated. "In the cross-shaped extensions, the researchers discovered the remains of wooden platforms, which were radiocarbon dated to the mid-fourth century A.D."

Dr. Mkrtich H. Zardaryan of the National Academy of Sciences of Armenia explained, “Octagonal churches were unknown here until now, but we are very familiar with them from the Eastern Mediterranean region, where they first appeared in the fourth century A.D.”

Professor Achim Lichtenberger of the University of Münster added, “The fourth-century building is the oldest archaeologically documented church in the country — sensational evidence for early Christianity in Armenia.”

The octagonal building is approximately 100 feet in diameter. The church features a mortar floor and terra-cotta tiles. Archaeologists also found some fragments of marble imported from the Mediterranean, from which experts determined the church was "lavishly decorated."

The archaeologists excavated parts of the ancient ruins and studied them by using geophysical methods.

The German-Armenian team has been in Armenia since September and will continue excavations in hopes of making new archaeological discoveries.

The kingdom of Armenia was the first Christian country in the world.

St. Gregory the Illuminator was a fourth-century apostle of Christianity and a prince in Parthia, a historical region located in northeastern Greater Iran.

Gregory's father, Anak, allegedly attempted to assassinate the Armenian king and was executed. The Armenian king ordered all of Anak's family to be executed as well. Gregory's caretakers smuggled him out of Armenia and transported him to Cappadocia, in modern Turkey. Gregory was raised by a Christian priest.

Gregory became a monk and later returned to Armenia to promote his faith and convert people to Christianity.

At the time, the Armenian king Tiridates III was informed that Gregory's father was the man who attempted to assassinate his father. Tiridates III — also known as Tiridates the Great — had Gregory detained, thrown into a pit, and tortured.

Legend has it that Tiridates III descended into madness and had a dream that Gregory could heal him. Gregory healed the mad king around 300 A.D.

Following the miracle, Tiridates III declared that Armenia would be a Christian nation — the first Christian state in history.

