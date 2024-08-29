MSNBC host Ari Melber locked up his social media account on X after threatening to sue Trump campaign senior official Corey Lewandowski over comments about the Trump shooting.

Melber went head-to-head with Lewandowski on Wednesday, but the interview devolved into a yelling match when the liberal host accused his guest of lying about a quote the host made.

"Fox News, which has been caught in defamation, ran a false piece, falsely stating that I said something else that I didn't say. So I stand on that," Melber yelled.

"So you didn't say, 'This bandage was a spectacle from a candidate obsessed with spectacles'?" Lewandowski replied.

"I did not say it!" Melber responded. "What you have is a false quote, and I'm putting you on notice, if you continue to repeat falsely that I said that, you will be potentially in a defamation situation because I didn't say that. But I understand that you're working off the internet, there's a lot of false information."

That evening, Lewandowski posted a video of Melber's comments.

"An image for political mobilization, a spectacle for this candidate, who we know is, by his own admission, obsessed with assorted spectacles," said Melber in the clip.

Lewandowski's video garnered more than 1.4 million views.

Melber's account was assailed with ridicule and mockery before he locked it up by Thursday so that no one could send him messages.

Also on Thursday, MSNBC posted the full audio of the Melber interview to show what precipitated the shouting match. Melber was pressuring Lewandowski about his testimony before Congress, where he admitted to making an inaccurate statement to the media.

Some on the left also lambasted Melber for giving Lewandowski a platform on the progressive news network.

