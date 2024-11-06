Arizona sends clear message on illegal immigration, child sex trafficking in major landslide decisions

As of Wednesday afternoon, Arizona’s final election results were still pending, yet two immigration and crime-related ballot measures had already secured resounding victories — propositions 313 and 314.

Prop 313 increases the penalties for convicted child sex traffickers, requiring a mandatory minimum life sentence without the possibility of parole or release.

'Ignore the gaslighting.'

Currently, under Arizona law, those convicted of sex trafficking a child under 15 years old face a minimum of seven years in prison.

With only 59% of Arizona's ballot tallied, the prop passed with more than 1.3 million votes, 63.7%.

Republican state Sen. Shawnna Bolick urged voters to support the measure and "send a powerful message: Arizona's children are not for sale."

"Every two minutes a child from the United States is trafficked for the sole purpose of human exploitation. According to the Arizona Attorney General's Office, the average age of entry into sex trafficking is 14 years old. Traffickers steal our children as young as five years old to sell them into a life of misery and despair," Bolick wrote. "Please join me in saving our most precious resource by being on the side of saving children."

Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb and Senate candidate Kari Lake also called for voters to support the prop.

Arizonans also approved Prop 314, which empowers state and local law enforcement to arrest illegal immigrants entering in between ports of entry. Furthermore, this measure allows state judges to issue deportation orders.

Additionally, the measure makes it a low-level felony to provide false information or documents for employment or public benefits. It also elevates the sale of fentanyl to a class 2 felony when such sales lead to a fatality.

Prop 314 is modeled after Texas' Senate Bill 4, which is currently tied up in the courts. Arizona's law will become active only if and when Texas' bill is declared constitutional by the Supreme Court.

Again, with Arizona's reporting only roughly halfway complete, the measure received more than 1.3 million votes, 62.8%.

Arizona state Sen. John Kavanagh, a co-sponsor of the prop, said, "We need Prop 314. The border is in chaos."

Brook Doty, chairman of the LD17 Republicans, urged voters to pass Prop 314.

"Ignore the gaslighting and vote yes," Doty declared. "Until the federal government decides to prioritize Americans over the needs of the rest of the world, Arizona must shoulder this burden to protect its own citizens."