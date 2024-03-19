Supreme Court extends freeze on Texas law that would allow police to arrest, deport illegal migrants

The United States Supreme Court on Monday extended a freeze on Texas' new immigration law that would allow local police to arrest migrants who enter the country illegally, the New York Post reported.



Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito indefinitely extended the temporary hold on Texas' Senate Bill 4 while the court continues to evaluate the measure.

On Monday, Alito's order read, "It is ordered that the stay issued on March 4, 2024, is hereby extended pending further order of the undersigned or of the Court."

Republican Governor Greg Abbott signed SB4 into law in December. The legislation would allow state and local law enforcement officers to arrest, detain, prosecute, and deport illegal migrants. In January, the Biden administration sued Texas over the law, claiming it "intrudes into a field that is occupied by the federal government" and "conflicts with various provisions of the [Immigration and Nationality Act]."

SB4 was slated to take effect in early March but was previously temporarily halted by the Supreme Court until March 18. The court's latest order places the law on hold indefinitely.

U.S. District Judge David Ezra granted an injunction in February, arguing that the state failed to prove the federal government has "abandoned" the border. He accused Texas officials of confusing "the figurative for the literal."

"Contrary to Texas's position, the record is replete with examples and evidence of the federal government carrying out its immigration duties," he claimed. "Texas may disagree with diplomatic efforts or contest their effectiveness, but it cannot maintain in good faith that those efforts constitute 'abandonment.'"

Texas appealed Ezra's ruling and affirmed its commitment to taking the battle to the Supreme Court.

"Texas will immediately appeal this decision, and we will not back down in our fight to protect our state — and our nation — from President Biden's border crisis," Abbott said at the time. "Texas has the right to defend itself because of President Biden's ongoing failure to fulfill his duty to protect our state from the invasion at our southern border."

The bill's coauthor, Senator Bryan Hughes (R), has stated that he is optimistic the court will ultimately side with Texas.

On Monday, Abbott addressed the court's latest extension of the block on X.

"SCOTUS temporarily halted enforcement of SB 4 but Texas is still using its authority to arrest illegal immigrants for criminal trespass and other violations of law," Abbott wrote. "We continue building the wall, use [National Guard] to erect razor wire barriers to repel migrants & buoys remain in river."

