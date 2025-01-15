4 arrested on arson charges in Los Angeles area; death toll from California fires rises to 26

Police in California have arrested four suspects accused of committing arson in four separate alleged incidents as the Los Angeles area is being ravaged by wildfires.

On Monday afternoon, police responded to 911 calls regarding a possible arson suspect accused of setting brush on fire in the Los Angeles suburb of West Valley. The suspect was arrested and booked into the Van Nuys jail.

Los Angeles Police Chief Jim McDonnell stated, "Officers responded to a radio call of an arson suspect at the location, who had ignited a nearby trash can, which was extinguished by the L.A. City Fire Department."

McDonnell continued, “Citizens directed the officers to the suspect location where he was then taken into custody without incident. Video from local businesses showed footage of the suspect starting fires in that area. He was booked into our jail for arson.”

On Sunday night, residents of North Hollywood notified police of a possible arson suspect.

McDonnell said during a news conference that the suspect was accused of using a barbecue lighter to spark fires in the area.

Police arrested the suspect for an outstanding felony warrant for arson, and he also was booked into the Van Nuys jail.

Around 11:37 p.m. Friday, police were dispatched in response to a reported brushfire. A witness told officers on the scene that a person ignited the fire.

Azusa Police Department said in a statement, "Officers located the adult male suspect, identified as Jose Carranza-Escobar, a transient, with a last known address in Azusa, standing next to the flames."

Police said Carranza-Escobar "admitted to starting the fire" when they interrogated him.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement that Carranza-Escobar was charged with one count each of felony arson, arson during a state of emergency, and attempted arson.

On Wednesday, a female suspect was arrested for allegedly starting a brushfire near Leo Carrillo State Park in Los Angeles County.

California State Parks said in a statement that 60-year-old Gloria Lynn Mandich was booked into Ventura County Jail and hit with a felony charge of arson.

What else?

On Thursday, residents of the Woodland Hills neighborhood detained a man allegedly holding a "blowtorch" near the area of the Kenneth fire.

Police arrived and detained the man on suspicion of arson, but the charge was dismissed because officials said they lacked probable cause to arrest him on arson charges. The suspect — 33-year-old Juan Manuel Sierra-Leyva — was being detained on a felony probation violation, Los Angeles police said.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement said in a statement that Sierra-Leyva is a "Mexican national who entered the U.S. unlawfully at an unknown date and location without inspection by an immigration official."

Chief McDonnell is asking the public to be vigilant and review their videos to identify any arsonists.

McDonnell said at a news conference, "We're asking all members of our community to join us in this effort by reviewing your personal security footage. Whether from Ring cameras, home security systems, or any other recording devices, even seemingly small details can make a big difference in our ongoing investigations."

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection reported that more than 40,000 acres have been burned and over 12,300 structures have been destroyed.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department reportedly has arrested 39 people in alleged crimes related to the wildfires. Meanwhile, the LAPD recently has arrested 14 people.

The LAPD and the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department have increased patrols in the areas devastated by the fires. LAPD said it will deploy around 750 officers to those areas.

As Blaze News previously reported, several were arrested for looting and three were arrested related to unauthorized drone usage that affected firefighting aircraft.

According to the Los Angeles County medical examiner, there have been 26 deaths related to the California wildfires as of Jan. 14.

