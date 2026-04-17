Artemis II commander reveals what happened when he saw a cross after his return to Earth

Less than a week after the Artemis II astronauts returned to Earth from their orbit of the moon, the crew members reflected on the profound wonders they saw on their mission — and upon their return.

On Thursday, Artemis II astronauts answered questions about their mission, and Reid Wiseman, the commander of the mission, described a profound moment he experienced on the Navy ship shortly after their return.

'I saw the cross on his collar, and I just broke down in tears.'

"I'm not really a religious person, but there was just no other avenue for me to explain anything or to experience anything. So I asked for the chaplain on the Navy ship to just come visit us for a minute."

He went on to describe the inexplicable moment of their meeting.

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NASA/Getty Images

"When that man walked in, I had never met him before in my life, but I saw the cross on his collar, and I just broke down in tears," Wiseman explained.

Victor Glover, one of Wiseman's crewmates, said he was present when they met with the chaplain.

"The only thing I would add is I am a religious person, but everything else is the same."

Both Wiseman and Glover indicated they need more time to process all that they saw, since they have been remarkably busy in the days since they returned to the Earth's surface.

"We have not had that decompression. We have not had that reflection time," Wiseman said.

"There is something in there, and as we start to process, I'll have to tell you next week, but haven't had a chance to really unpack it all yet," Glover added.

Over the span of the clip, the two crewmembers also described an amazing moment of the mission: the eclipse of the moon and the sun.

"When the sun eclipsed behind the moon ... I turned to Victor, and I said, 'I don't think humanity has evolved to the point of being able to comprehend what we're looking at right now.' Because it was otherworldly. It was amazing," Wiseman said.

One of the two craters on the far side of the moon, not normally visible from Earth, now bears the name of Wiseman's late wife, Carroll. Carroll Wiseman passed away from cancer in 2020.

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