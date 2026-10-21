Another ICE office attacked with incendiary device, FBI claims

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in Atlanta, Georgia, is the latest to be attacked with an incendiary device, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The FBI said the alleged device was tossed at the ICE agency on Tuesday evening. An active scene on Ted Turner Drive in downtown Atlanta is being investigated.

An 'unidentified male suspected of involvement in an attempted arson' had been caught on camera.

"The FBI continues to investigate an incident involving a Molotov cocktail-style device thrown at the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement building in downtown Atlanta at approximately 8:15 p.m. on October 20," FBI Atlanta posted to X late Wednesday morning.

"The device caused minor damage. FBI agents are now reviewing evidence and following leads. No arrests have been made."

A subsequent post a few hours later indicated that an "unidentified male suspected of involvement in an attempted arson" at the building had been caught on camera.

WSB-TV reported that Atlanta police first arrived at the scene and the FBI and Homeland Security arrived later. Some of the evidence reportedly found at the scene included a plastic lighter and a shopping bag with what appeared to be two bottles of lighter fluid.

A WSB news crew said they got a look at the scene and saw no sign anything caught fire nor any damage caused.

The Department of Homeland Security did not respond to a request for comment from Blaze News.

RELATED: DHS: Deadly Dallas ICE shooting came a month after bomb threat at same office

Liberal activists and agitators have protested ongoing ICE operations to detain and deport illegal aliens. Some have led to heinous attacks against ICE officers, and two detainees were killed and a third injured in an attack just over a year ago in Dallas.

In July, one anti-ICE activist was captured on video allegedly spraying an incendiary liquid at a federal office in New York City and lighting it with a lighter.

He then set off some fireworks and tried to flee before he was "tackled and detained" by a security officer, according to a DHS statement.

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