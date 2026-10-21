Australian lawmaker's legs amputated after 'intentional' attack — police investigate motivation

A man was arrested after he allegedly rammed his car into Australian Member of Parliament Helen Haines, an independent lawmaker.

Haines was getting something from her car outside her Wangaratta office in the state of Victoria when the man drove his Toyota Land Cruiser into her, pinning her against the car.

'Motivation is one of ⁠these things that we absolutely need to explore. His motivation for this, what we allege is a deliberate attack, is very much a centerpiece of the investigation.'

Then he reversed and drove into Haines again, according to Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke.

Bystanders rushed to help Haines while a local barber detained the 43-year-old alleged attacker until police arrived. He was later identified as Brendan Nugent.

Doctors amputated Haines' left leg at a Melbourne hospital on Monday, and two days later her right leg was amputated as well.

"The good news in all this is that Helen is alive and she’s stable. That is the most important thing for our family," her husband said to reporters outside the hospital on Wednesday. "We are grateful and thankful that, at this stage, both her heart and her mind are in good shape."

Prime Minister ⁠Anthony Albanese characterized the incident as a "deliberate attack."

No link between the suspect and Haines was initially discovered by investigators, Victoria Police Chief Mike Bush said.

"Motivation is one of ⁠these things that we absolutely need to explore. His motivation for this, what we allege is a deliberate attack, is very much a centerpiece of the investigation," Bush said.

Police are investigating whether he might have extremist anti-government views.

"Like everyone, we're examining social media associations, talking to witnesses, friends, and colleagues," Bush added.

Nugent was charged with one count each of dangerous driving causing serious injury, intentionally causing serious injury, and causing harm to a public official. He was also charged with cannabis possession and cultivation.

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"It's a reminder that the world is a more dangerous and divided place than it was a generation ago," Albanese said on Wednesday.

"I think that Australians do want to see their politicians be able to go about their business, to be able to get something from the back of their car, for goodness sake," he added.

Wangaratta Mayor Irene Grant said the 30,000 residents of the town are stunned over the incident.

"What has happened to Helen has caused the community to step back in utter disbelief. We can't believe it; people are horrified by what has happened,” she told the AFP.

Haines is 65 years old and has been married to her husband for 40 years.

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