California barber tortured 6-year-old child and beat him to death, police say

A barber in California was arrested and charged with torture and murder after he beat a 6-year-old to death, according to police.

The Orange County District Attorney's Office said that Ernest Lamar Love was entrusted with the care of a child at his barber shop, but he beat him to death with a 2x4 piece of wood.

'Words do not exist to describe the absolute terror this little boy was forced to endure.'

The boy was dropped off at the barber shop in the city of Placentia by his mother while she worked at a hospital on Tuesday.

Later that evening, at about 1:30 a.m., Love brought the boy to a hospital with critical injuries.

Police said that surveillance video showed Love beating the child to the point that he was missing chunks from his buttocks.

Hospital officials reported the child had "raw" and "gaping" wounds and suffered from subdural hematoma and extreme brain swelling. They said the child suffered from injuries consistent with violent shaking.

Police said that the suspect poured hydrogen peroxide on the child's wounds and then forced him to do exercises including push-ups, sit-ups and jumping jacks.

“Words do not exist to describe the absolute terror this little boy was forced to endure – all at the hands of someone who was supposed to be protecting him, not torturing him to death. Now we as prosecutors will do everything we can to pursue justice for little Chance and be his protectors in death that he failed to have in life," read a statement from Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer.

Love was charged with murder, torture, and child abuse causing death. He faces 32 years to life in prison if convicted.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!